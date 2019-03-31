Top things to do in Baltimore this week: Orioles' Opening Day, 'The Book of Mormon' and Mike Epps and friends

‘The Book of Mormon’

Missionaries, Ugandan dictators and Mormon elders frolic harmoniously (well, ultimately) in this Tony-winning (nine of them, out of 14 nominations!) musical from Matt Stone and Trey Parker, the merry subversives behind “South Park.” Laugh as a group of young Mormon missionaries tunefully struggle to convert a village full of disinterested Ugandans to their faith. Oh sure, it’s profane and loud and crass and embarrassing, and about as hilarious as they come. Not for the easily offended, but then, that’s their loss. 8 p.m. April 2-6, 2 p.m. April 6, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 7 at the France-Merrick PAC at the Hippodrome, 12 N. Eutaw St. $49-$189. france-merrickpac.com.

Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun The Orioles' home opener is April 4 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles' home opener is April 4 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Orioles’ Opening Day

The rebuilding O’s, anxious for a fresh start after the debacle of last season, have their home opener against the New York Yankees. Game time is 3:05 p.m. April 4 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 333 W. Camden St., and with so many new faces on the team, including manager Brandon Hyde and all of his coaches, who really knows what to expect? But hey, it’s baseball, and it’s spring, and what’s not to love about that? Tickets start at $39; you can also watch on MASN or listen on WJZ-FM, 105.7.

George Simian / Photo courtesy BSO Cirque Goes Hollywood will be at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall April 5-7. Cirque Goes Hollywood will be at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall April 5-7. (George Simian / Photo courtesy BSO)

Cirque Goes Hollywood

Acrobats, aerialists, jugglers and other gravity-defiers show off the marvels they can accomplish, while the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra performs some of Hollywood’s biggest hits. We’re thinking the theme from “Superman” would be extremely appropriate. 8 p.m. April 5-6, 3 p.m. April 7 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$90. Also 8 p.m. April 4 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$90. bsomusic.org.

Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton Kevin Cowherd's "When the Crowd Didn't Roar," available April 1, recalls the 2015 Orioles-White Sox game when no fans were allowed into Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Kevin Cowherd's "When the Crowd Didn't Roar," available April 1, recalls the 2015 Orioles-White Sox game when no fans were allowed into Oriole Park at Camden Yards. (Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton)

‘When the Crowd Didn’t Roar’

Sun alum Kevin Cowherd’s new book deftly captures the atmosphere surrounding what must have been the strangest baseball game ever played. On April 29, 2015, just days after the unrest began following the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered while in police custody, the Orioles played the Chicago White Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards before a crowd of 0 — the only Major League Baseball game ever played in which fans were banned from the ballpark. Cowherd captures the surreal quality of the game, as well as the tension that enveloped the city and the conflicted sentiments of the players, many of whom openly wondered whether the game should have been played at all. Available April 1 in bookstores. $27.95.

‘Pantheon’

A chorus of workers “assembles lightning bolts and mines the Underworld” in a 1940s aesthetic that invokes Sisyphus, the Muses, Oracles and other mainstays of Greek mythology. Presented by Happenstance Theatre. 8 p.m. April 4-6, 8 and 11-13; 3 p.m. April 6-7 and 13-14 at Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $15-$25 (pay-what-you-can on April 8). theatreproject.org.

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for BET Comedian Mike Epps and friends will be at Royal Farms Arena on April 5. Comedian Mike Epps and friends will be at Royal Farms Arena on April 5. (Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for BET)

Funny as Ish

A night of raucous laughs, yucks and guffaws from Mike Epps and his guests — Lavell Crawford, DC Young Fly and Karlous Miller. 8 p.m. April 5 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $58-$131. royalfarmsarena.com.

Hot Club of Baltimore Quintet

An evening of gypsy jazz, with an emphasis on the legacy of the great Django Reinhardt, featuring guitarist Michael Joseph Harris. Plus singer Alexis Tantau, whose repertoire ranges from Edith Piaf to Ella Fitzgerald. 6 p.m. April 5 at the Cabaret at Germano’s, 300 S. High St. $15. germanospiattini.com.

Steve Wilkie / Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP Zachary Levi, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer in "Shazam!" in theaters April 4. Zachary Levi, left, and Jack Dylan Grazer in "Shazam!" in theaters April 4. (Steve Wilkie / Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)

‘Shazam!’

Thanks to some potent magic invoked by uttering a single word, teenager Billy Batson turns into an adult-sized superhero, even though he still thinks like a kid (think “Big,” but with super-powers). Based on a comic-book character that’s been around since the 1940s, and was once more popular than Superman. With Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou and Mark Strong. In theaters April 4.

Handout photo Mattye Hamilton's "Dreams Cocoon," among the works on exhibit April 4-May 3 as part of WTMD's Springalong. Mattye Hamilton's "Dreams Cocoon," among the works on exhibit April 4-May 3 as part of WTMD's Springalong. (Handout photo)

Springalong

Works reflecting “change, growth & hope,” from artists Trudy Babchak, Kathy Strauss, Mattye Hamilton, Leslie Miller and Isabel Last, will be on display April 4-May 3 at Towson’s WTMD studios, 1 Olympic Place, Suite 100. A free opening reception is set for 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m April 4; after that, viewing hours are by appointment weekdays 9 a.m.-5 p.m. wtmd.org.

Mass/Rabble

A group of 30 “movers” urges the audience to become involved, to whatever degree they like, in a “rabble” designed “to explore themes of mass migration and the borders and boundaries that separate us.” Presented by Submersive Productions. 8 p.m. April 3-6 and 12-13; 5 p.m. April 7 and 14 at the Baltimore War Memorial, 101 N.Gay St. $16-$75 (pay-what-you-can previews April 3-4). submersiveproductions.com.

