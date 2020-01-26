Looking to fill those gaps in your familiarity with this year’s Best Picture Oscar nominees? The AMC theater chain is here to help, offering to let you see all of this year’s nominees (save for “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story," for which you’ll have to subscribe to Netflix) in two fell swoops. This year’s marathon viewing begins at noon Feb. 1 with screenings of “Ford v Ferrari,” then “Joker” (2:55 p.m.) and “Little Women” (5:20 p.m.). Day 2 is set for noon Feb. 8, offering “Jojo Rabbit,” "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood” ( 2:10 p.m.), “Parasite” (5:05 p.m.) and “1917” (8 p.m.). Tickets are $35 for Day 1, $40 for Day 2. Sorry, tickets for individual movies are not available. Participating AMC theaters in the Baltimore area include the AMC Columbia 14, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, and AMC White Marsh 16, 8141 Honeygo Blvd. amctheatres.com.