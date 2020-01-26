Shen Yun
Centuries of Chinese history and culture come to thrilling, colorful life on the stage of the Hippodrome, 12 N. Eutaw St. Includes classical Chinese dance, beautiful stagecraft and all-original orchestral works. A lot cheaper than booking a trip to Beijing. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1, 2 p.m. Feb. 1-2. $113.50-$195.50. france-merrickpac.com.
AMC Best Picture Showcase
Looking to fill those gaps in your familiarity with this year’s Best Picture Oscar nominees? The AMC theater chain is here to help, offering to let you see all of this year’s nominees (save for “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story," for which you’ll have to subscribe to Netflix) in two fell swoops. This year’s marathon viewing begins at noon Feb. 1 with screenings of “Ford v Ferrari,” then “Joker” (2:55 p.m.) and “Little Women” (5:20 p.m.). Day 2 is set for noon Feb. 8, offering “Jojo Rabbit,” "Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood” ( 2:10 p.m.), “Parasite” (5:05 p.m.) and “1917” (8 p.m.). Tickets are $35 for Day 1, $40 for Day 2. Sorry, tickets for individual movies are not available. Participating AMC theaters in the Baltimore area include the AMC Columbia 14, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, and AMC White Marsh 16, 8141 Honeygo Blvd. amctheatres.com.
Groundhog Day Party & Fundraiser
Regardless of whether that rodent meteorologist sees his shadow or not, let’s celebrate the fact that spring is at least in sight. The party begins at the Baltimore Food Hub, 1801 E. Oliver St., with hors d’oeuvres and an open bar beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1, or you can just come for the dancing and music of the ’80s (the latter provided by DJ David Koslowski of Baby’s on Fire) from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. For the full effect, dress like you’re back in the ’80s. $35-$100. Benefits the Baltimore Architecture Foundation. baltimorearchitecture.org.
International Guitar Night
Acoustic guitar virtuosos Mike Dawes (England), German Lopez (Canary Islands), Olli Soikkeli (Finland) and Jim Kimo West (Hawaii) do what they do so well, in an international showcase that’s been around for 20 years. 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave. in Owings Mills. $30-$55. jcc.org/gordon-center.
Saint-Saens Cello Concerto
Cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason joins the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for Saint-Saëns’ First Cello Concerto. Also on the playbill: Florence Price’s “brooding and lush” tone poem “The Oak,” and Dvořák’s Seventh Symphony. 8 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. (Also 8 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$90.) bsomusic.org.
Azure Family Concert for People Living With Autism
Music from the cello and piano duo of Lavena Johanson and Judah Adashi, in an “all behaviors welcome” concert tailored to "children and young adults on the autism spectrum or who have similar challenges.” 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave. Free, but tickets required. azurebaltimore.org.
Chocolate Affair
Sure, your $250 ticket gets you hors d’oeuvres, dinner and dancing, but it’s the desserts that are the attraction here: chocolate-drenched confections from some of the area’s finest restaurants and caterers, including Ma Petite Shoe, FoxTrot Chocolates, Wicked Good Sweets, Water for Chocolate and more. Sweet teeth will never have more fun. And proceeds benefit Health Care for the Homeless, a fabulous cause. 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront, 700 Aliceanna St. hchmd.org.
Hawaiian Voices: Kaumakaiwa Kanaka’ole with Shawn Pimental
An evening of contemporary Hawaiian music that never neglects the traditional, from a performer hailed as “a vibrant keeper of culture, an authentic innovator, and fun." 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $22-$28. creativealliance.org.
‘Ellen Lesperance: Velvet Fist’
An exhibition of seven works from the American artist: gouache paintings rendered in knitting patterns, inspired by garments made and worn by separatist feminists while demonstrating against U.S. nuclear weapons storage in Berkshire, England, from 1981 to 2000. Includes a participatory project, “Congratulations and Celebrations,” in which people can register for the opportunity to “borrow the artist’s hand-knit sweater featuring a labrys battle axe — a symbol of feminist and lesbian strength — to wear while performing an act of courage.” Opens Jan. 26 and runs through June 28 at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. Free. artbma.org.
Cuaba Latin Jazz
An die Musik Live, 409 N. Charles St., kicks off a year-long celebration of Latin music and dance, featuring the Cuaba Latin jazz trio of percussionist Joel Santiago, pianist Bienvenido Dinzey-Peralta and bassist Jose “Chuco” Mendoza, with a performance featuring guest percussionist Rene Ibañez. 8 p.m. Jan. 30. $10-$15. Future concerts in the series are scheduled for Feb 27, March 26, April 30, May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 27, Sept. 24, Oct. 29, Nov. 19 and Dec. 30. andiemusiklive.com.