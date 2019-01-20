MLK, Orioles FanFest and boats aplenty — the best of the Baltimore area's A&E scene this week

Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Baltimore’s 19th annual tribute to the revered civil rights leader will feature more than 70 participating groups, including high school and community bands, honor/color guards, equestrian units, fraternities and sororities, dance squads and civic organizations. And probably a politician or two. Starts at noon Jan. 21 at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Eutaw Street, then heads south along MLK to Baltimore Street. promotionandarts.org.

More Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations

All sorts of ways to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy this week, including the MLK Day Celebration and Day of Service at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 E. Pratt St., with music, living history, a play reading and the unveiling of an original work by artist Amy Sherald (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 21, $5, lewismuseum.org); MLK Dare to Dream Day at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway, with a button-making workshop, craft activities, music and dance, a poetry slam, even a birthday cake (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 21, free, avam.org); and the 26th annual MLK Convocation at Loyola University Maryland, 4501 N. Charles St., featuring a lecture by author and social activist Roxane Gay entitled “Roxane Gay With One N” (7 p.m. Jan. 22, free, loyola.edu).

Orioles FanFest

Sure, the 2018 season was pretty dismal, and 2019 is looking a little shaky (better, but shaky). Still, it’s the middle of winter and here’s your chance to immerse yourself in Orioles baseball for an entire day. Where do we sign up? With player and front-office interviews (including appearances by Brooks Robinson and Eddie Murray, who are always welcome), skills workshops, autograph sessions, vendors, minor-league exhibits and, naturally, hot dogs, FanFest is an annual reminder that the sound of bat on ball will soon be returning to Charm City, and ain’t life grand? Starts at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. for season-ticket holders) Jan. 26 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. $6-$12. orioles.com.

Baltimore Boat Show

Ahoy, mates! You want to buy a boat? Then this is where your search should begin. Organizers promise there will be more than 300 boats for sale on the premises. And if you’re not ready for such a major commitment quite yet, there’ll also be virtual boat racing (much less dangerous than the real thing), all sorts of fishing stuff (including seminars and a fishing simulator), a Crab Pickin’ contest, even a build-a-boat station for the kids. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 24-26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. $14, free for kids 12 and under with paying adult. baltimoreboatshow.com.

Rodgers and Hammerstein

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, performing music from “The King and I,” “South Pacific,” “The Sound of Music,” “Oklahoma!” and other R&H classics. With help from vocalists Ben Crawford, Ted Keegan, Ashley Brown and Baltimore Choral Arts. It doesn’t get much better than that. 8 p.m. Jan. 25-26, 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. Also 8 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$95. bsomusic.org.

Roald Dahl’s ‘Charlie & The Chocolate Factory’

The musical adventures of Willy Wonka and those lucky kids with their Golden Tickets. 8 p.m. Jan. 22-26, 2 p.m. Jan. 26, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center at the Hippodrome, 12 N. Eutaw St. $99-$199. france-merrickpac.com.

Lil Duval

The comedian and singer brings his Living My Best Life tour to the Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Also appearing: Chico Bean of 85 South and Andrew Shulz from Brilliant Idiots. 8 p.m. Jan. 26. $45-$195. modell-lyric.com.

‘Fun Home’

Experience 9-year-old, 17-year-old and 42-year-old Alison Bechdel relating the story of her family, relying on “her ever-shifting and sometimes unreliable memories." Based on Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel and winner of the 2015 Tony for best musical. In previews through Jan. 23, then runs Jan. 24-Feb. 24 (except Mondays) at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert St. $20-$79. centerstage.org.

Jesse McCartney

How many singer-songwriters and boy-band grads can also say they’ve been a soap-opera regular (ABC’s “All My Children,” from 1998-2001). The multi-talented McCartney, who released his first new music in four years in 2018, brings his The Resolution tour to Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place in Power Plant Live. Also on the bill: Whitney Woerz. 8 p.m. Jan. 24. $28-$30. ramsheadlive.com.

Dustbowl Revival

The eight-member Americana soul band serves up a high-octane mix of New Orleans funk, bluegrass, soul, pre-war blues and roots music. Sounds like a mix that can’t help but intoxicate. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave. in Owings Mills. $20-$45. gordoncenter.com.

