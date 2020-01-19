If hurling yourself into an ice-cold Chesapeake Bay is your idea of fun (or if you enjoy watching people hurl themselves into an ice-cold Chesapeake), then you’ll want to head to Annapolis’ Sandy Point State Park Jan. 23-25 for this annual (and borderline inexplicable) rite of winter. (True, it’s all for the benefit of Special Olympics Maryland, but wouldn’t it be easier to write a check?) Various groups will be jumping in the water all three days, with most folks doing it on Jan. 25; if that’s your thing, and you can raise at least $75 for the cause, you can register at support.somd.org. For those who just want to watch, there’ll be food, live music (in a heated ice lodge) and a vendor village to add to the frigid fun. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Jan. 23, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 24, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at Sandy Point, 1100 E. College Parkway. Free; off-site parking, with shuttles, is available. plungemd.com.