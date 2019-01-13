Poe, the BSO and Dan Deacon — the best of the Baltimore area's A&E scene this week

BSO Pulse: Dan Deacon

Baltimore’s own master of electronica (and more) joins with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for an evening that sure sounds like a can’t-miss. As with all BSO Pulse shows, first you get a classical set from the orchestra, then you get Deacon, then you get everybody working together, with often thrilling results. 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$55. (Don’t miss the pre-concert party — doors open at 6 p.m. — with happy hour drink specials and food, plus music from local musicians Jamal Moore, Amy Reid, Stewart Mostofsky, Alex Silva and Amanda Schmidt.) bsomusic.org.

Edgar Allan Poe 210th Birthday Celebration

Commemorate the 210th birthday of the inventor of the detective novel and a pioneer in the horror genre with the premiere of “Dark Descent: Within the House of Usher,” an interpretation of Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” from violist Peter Minkler, actor Tim Marrone and dancer Kathryn Elizabeth Kelly. Includes an apple cider toast to commemorate the day and a gathering around Poe's burial site. Your emcee will be Jeff Jerome, curator emeritus of the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum. 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Jan 19 at Westminster Hall, 519 W. Fayette St. $10-$15. mdcenterforthearts.org.

Poe Birthday Celebration at Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum

Then again, if you’d rather celebrate Mr. E.A. Poe’s Jan. 19 birthday where he lived (as opposed to where he remains forevermore), stop by Baltimore’s Poe house, 203 N. Amity St., for a 2 p.m. performance by actor Stephen Mead of either “The Raven” or “The Tell Tale Heart” (as an audience member, you’ll get to vote on which you prefer; seats are limited, so get there early). And if you’re among the first 25 people to arrive, you get a free calendar! The house opens at 11 a.m.; admission is $6-$8, free for kids under 12. Following that, it’s PoeZella, a display of Poe-related photographs courtesy of the Baltimore Camera Club, a meet-and-greet with Poe Baltimore feature artist Crystal Micriotti and another performance of Poe’s work by Mead. 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. at Zella's Pizza, 1145 Hollins St. poeinbaltimore.org.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration

Be reminded of King’s spellbinding oratory with a presentation from the Baltimore Urban Debate League, take advantage of special art-making activities and get a free souvenir photo. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St. Free. thewalters.org.

The Verve Pipe

The Michigan rockers who brought us the albums “I’ve Suffered a Head Injury” and “Pop Smear,” not to mention their hit song “The Freshmen,” play the intimate confines of Rams Head on Stage, 33 West St. in Annapolis. 8 p.m. Jan. 16. $25. ramsheadonstage.com.

Drumline Live

Invoking the marching bands that so invigorate the nation’s HBCUs, this touring group stomps, shouts, punches and otherwise storms its way through all sorts of musical numbers, mixing original compositions with songs you’ll doubtless recognize. We dare you to sit still. 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $35-$55. modell-lyric.com.

‘Friends’ Trivia Night

See how much you really know about Ross, Rachel, et al. Includes drink specials, though perhaps not coffee from Central Perk. Remember: The monkey’s name was Marcel. 8 p.m. Jan. 17 at Metro Gallery, 1700 N. Charles St. $10. themetrogallery.net.

Repticon

Snakes, turtles, lizards and their reptilian kin, and the people who keep them as pets, join together for this sssslithering assembly at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. If you have any doubt how awesome these critters (and a few others, possibly even more exotic) are up-close, come here and check them out. 10 a.m. (9 a.m. for VIPs) to 5 p.m. Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 20. $5-$12, free for kids 4 and under. repticon.com.

Baltimore Remodeling Expo

Looking to do anything aimed at improving your home? Chances are you’ll find the help you need here, as scores of exhibitors offer goods and services (and advice) on home building, kitchen and bath remodeling, basements, home additions, windows, siding, roofing and more. 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Jan 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 19, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. $4, free for kids 17 and under. BaltimoreRemodelingExpo.com.

‘Impractical Jokers’

New York’s The Tenderloins, stars of the truTV series “Impractical Jokers,” bring their Cranjis McBasketball Comedy World Tour to Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. 8 p.m. Jan. 17. $55.50-$65.50. royalfarmsarena.com.

