Professional Bull Riders (hence the PBR) from all over will be converging on Charm City to show what they can do when pitted against “the sport’s rankest bovine athletes.” These beasts put on quite the show, and the bulls are pretty impressive, too! True, the riders only have to stay on the bulls for eight seconds, but would you want to try hanging onto the back of one of those things? Guaranteed, it would seem like the longest eight seconds ever. Ride 'em, cowboy! 8 p.m. Jan. 17, 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $24-$134. http://www.royalfarmsarena.com.