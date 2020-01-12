PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour
Professional Bull Riders (hence the PBR) from all over will be converging on Charm City to show what they can do when pitted against “the sport’s rankest bovine athletes.” These beasts put on quite the show, and the bulls are pretty impressive, too! True, the riders only have to stay on the bulls for eight seconds, but would you want to try hanging onto the back of one of those things? Guaranteed, it would seem like the longest eight seconds ever. Ride 'em, cowboy! 8 p.m. Jan. 17, 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Royal Farms Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. $24-$134. http://www.royalfarmsarena.com.
Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club
Born 85 years ago, died 43 years ago, but still The King! Celebrate the enduring legend that is Elvis Presley with this annual mix of song, comedy and burlesque sauciness, an evening of “back alley fisticuffs and hot tah-tahs” guaranteed to leave everyone “All Shook Up.” The boxing-match lineup is a closely guarded secret, but past bouts have pitted Freddie Mercury against Queen Elizabeth (a member of Queen vs. a queen, oh my) and My Little Pony against Leatherface, which should provide a hint of what you’re in for. Elvis and burlesque queen Kittie Glitter host. 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 17, 9:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $25-$31. And thank you, thank you very much. creativealliance.org.
E.A. Poe’s birthday
Several ways to celebrate Sunday’s 211th birthday of the inventor of the detective novel and an early master of the horror genre. The free PoeZella Birthday Bash, set for 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at Zella’s Pizzeria, 1145 Hollins St., features a display of Poe-themed photographs (courtesy of the Baltimore Camera Club), plus pizza and a special toast. poeinbaltimore.org. An Edgar Allan Poe Birthday Celebration, set for 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Poe’s final resting place, Westminster Hall and Burying Ground, 519 W. Fayette St., will include the Poe Project’s “Poe-pourri!” staged adaptations, with music and narration, of three of Poe’s works: “The Coliseum,” “Eldorado” and (of course) “The Raven.” Also planned is a performance from justly renowned Poe interpreter Tony Tsendeas, plus a visit from the famed Poe Toaster. Free, but tickets required, available through eventbrite.com. And on Jan. 19, a free Edgar Allan Poe House Literary Landmark Dedication, officially adding Baltimore’s Poe house and museum, 203 N. Amity St., to United for Libraries’ Literary Landmarks list, is set for 1 p.m. poeinbaltimore.org.
Ben Crawford: ‘Broadway and Beyond’
Backed by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Crawford, currently on Broadway as the lead in “The Phantom of the Opera,” performs songs from “Hamilton,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “South Pacific,” “Company” and other shows. 8 p.m. Jan. 17 and 18, 3 p.m. Jan. 19 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. bsomusic.org.
‘American Factory’
A hit at the 2019 Maryland Film Festival, Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert’s documentary watches as cultures clash when the Chinese company Fuyao Glass purchases a closed GM plant in Ohio and establishes an auto glass plant. Screening and discussion sponsored by the Baltimore Museum of Industry. 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Niarchos Foundation Parkway, 5 W. North Ave. Free with RSVP. mdfilmfest.com.
Reading and Discussion with Kondwani Fidel
In celebration of the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr., Baltimore artist and author Fidel, winner of the 2018 Civil Rights Literary Award, reads from and discusses his work. Followed by more conversation and a book signing. 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St. Free. thewalters.org.
McArdle & McKechnie Celebrate Sondheim and Hamlisch
Andrea McArdle (the original “Annie”) and Donna McKechnie (Tony winner for “A Chorus Line”) perform the songs of Stephen Sondheim and Marvin Hamlisch, including numbers from “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “They’re Playing Our Song” and more. 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave. in Owings Mills. $35-$65. jcc.org.
‘Buried Child’
Sam Shepard’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play of an American farming family’s struggle with hard, disillusioning times, presented by Theatrical Mining Company. Runs Jan. 17-Feb. 2, with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, at Function Coworking Community, 4709 Harford Road. $10. theatricalmining.org.
Harford County Restaurant Week
Eateries all over Harford County — more than two dozen in all, from Alchemy Elements and Yogafresh in Bel Air to Bushmill Tavern in Abingdon and Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp — will be offering dining specials designed to coax the adventurous, but thrifty, to check them out. Jan. 17-26. Go to harfordcountyrestaurantweek.com for a complete list of participating restaurants and their menus.
For The Love Of: Comedy Fundraiser
Comedians T. Moon Fields, Ian Salyers, Elizabeth Norman, Garrett Harvest, Ben Smith and Mike G bring the funny to Zissimos Bar, 1023 W. 36th St. in Hampden, to benefit The Food Bank of the Villa Maria Abingdon mental health clinic, serving low-income families in Harford County. 7 p.m. Jan. 12. $10 suggested donation, or non-perishable food items. Event name on facebook.com.