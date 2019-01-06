Elvis, oysters and 'Dancing With the Stars' on stage — the top Baltimore-area events

‘Dancing With the Stars Live: A Night to Remember’

You’ve watched them twist, spin, samba, glide and gyrate on TV; now check them out live. Pro dancers Witney Carson, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Jenna Johnson and Brandon Armstrong will be joined by celebrity guest Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile from “Bachelor In Paradise” for an evening of serious dancing, but without that sometimes unfathomable audience judging. 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. $38-$575. modell-lyric.com.

Kaitlin Newman / Baltimore Sun Elvis' Birthday Fight Club takes place Jan. 11-12 at the Creative Alliance. Elvis' Birthday Fight Club takes place Jan. 11-12 at the Creative Alliance. (Kaitlin Newman / Baltimore Sun)

Elvis’ Birthday Fight Club

The King, who turns 84 this year, proves once again that he’s far from dead by hosting this annual underground fight club/burlesque showcase at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. Organizers label it as “sexy, subversive, satirical, and nonsensical,” which sounds just about right. Join Elvis and the redoubtable Kittie Glitter for a hunka hunka burnin’ love and all sorts of other good times, and wait breathlessly to find out who this year’s fight club champ will be. 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 11, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Jan. 12. $22-$28. And thank you, thank you very much. creativealliance.org.

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group The Chesapeake Oyster, Wine & Beer Festival takes place Jan. 12 at The Assembly Room. The Chesapeake Oyster, Wine & Beer Festival takes place Jan. 12 at The Assembly Room. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Chesapeake Oyster, Wine & Beer Festival

Oysters, wine and beer? Yes, please. Organizers promise “a shucking good time,” and we’re taking them at their word. Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 12 at The Assembly Room, 316 Guilford Ave. $80. beerandoyster.com.

AP Theatre Project presents "Thank You, Dad," three short plays on the life of Jim Jones, founder of the Peoples Temple. Theatre Project presents "Thank You, Dad," three short plays on the life of Jim Jones, founder of the Peoples Temple. (AP)

‘Thank You, Dad’

Three short plays based on the life of the Rev. Jim Jones, founder of the Peoples Temple, the religious cult at the center of the 1978 mass suicide (by drinking cyanide-laced drink mix) in Guyana. Wonder if any of them will mention that Jones began the Peoples Temple after being rebuffed in his attempts to take over the International Peace Mission started by Baltimore’s own Father Divine? 8 p.m. Jan 11-12 and 14-19, 3 p.m. Jan. 13 and 20 at Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. $10-$21. theatreproject.org.

Krautfest

Feast on kraut, wurst, brats and other German staples. Includes a buffet, polka music and dancing, plus a cash bar. Speaking Deutsch optional. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Jan. 11-12 at Gertrude’s Chesapeake Kitchen at the Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive. $48. gertrudesbaltimore.com.

‘Turangalîla-symphonie’

French composer Olivier Messiaen’s “mind-blowing” composition, first performed in 1949 by the Boston Symphony Orchestra under the direction of a young Leonard Bernstein, gets the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra treatment, Marin Alsop conducting. Features the eerie, sci-fi sounds of the keyboard instrument ondes martenot, plus the work of renowned pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. $25-$80. Also 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda. $35-$90. To learn more about the piece, join Alsop, Thibaudet and ondes martenot player Nathalie Forget for Off the Cuff discussions and performances at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Meyerhoff ($25-$80), 8:15 p.m. Jan. 11 at Strathmore ($35-$90). bsomusic.org.

Harbor Point Ice Festival

Expert ice sculptors use chainsaws and chisels to create their masterpieces, and you get to vote on which is the best. Impressive stuff, guaranteed. With live music, food and drink, kids crafts and more. 2 p.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 12 (live sculpting until 6 p.m.) at Harbor Point Central Plaza, 1310 Point St. Free, $55 for the VIP experience. baltimorewaterfront.com.

L’anno di Bergamo 4 Course Dinner

Sotto Sopra owner and chef Riccardo Bosio welcomes a year devoted to the cuisine of his Northern Italy hometown, Bergamo, with this sumptuous meal of dishes from the Lombardy region: Polenta's Schisola with Salamella and Taleggio Cream, Casonsei de la Bergamasca, Bergamasca's Capu and Torta Donizzetti. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Jan. 9 at Sotto Sopra, 405 N. Charles St. $45. sottosoprainc.com.

‘The Dictator’s Playbook’

This six-part PBS docuseries on 20th-century dictators and how they managed to do all the damage they did premieres at 10 p.m. Jan. 9 with a look at North Korea’s Kim Il Sung, then continues with explorations of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein (Jan. 16), Italy’s Benito Mussolini (Jan. 23), Panama’s Manuel Noriega (Jan. 30), Spain’s Francisco Franco (Feb. 6) and Uganda’s Idi Amin (Feb. 13).

Jonathan Wenk / AP Felicity Jones portrays Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a scene from "On the Basis of Sex." Felicity Jones portrays Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a scene from "On the Basis of Sex." (Jonathan Wenk / AP)

‘On the Basis of Sex’

Felicity Jones (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is Ruth Bader Ginsburg in this biopic of the Supreme Court justice also starring Armie Hammer, Justin Theroux, Sam Waterston and Kathy Bates. In theaters Jan. 11.

