Harbor Point Ice Festival
To be reminded of just how beautiful the cold can be, check out this gathering of amazing ice sculptures (created using chisels and chainsaws — and you get to vote for your favorite), with surroundings accented by twinkling lights and live music to ensure everything stays festive. Food and drink will be available, as well as kids’ crafts (to keep them busy while you marvel). Sponsored by the Waterfront Partnership. Noon-6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Harbor Point, 1310 Point St. Free. waterfrontpartnership.org.
‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’
Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical play about coming-of-age in Depression-era Brooklyn, performed by Fells Point’s Vagabond Players. Opens Jan. 10 and runs through Feb. 9, with performances at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 8 p.m. Feb. 6, at Vagabond Players, 806 S. Broadway. $10-$22. vagabondplayers.org.
Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week
Dozens of city restaurants, from Aldo’s in Little Italy to Wicked Sisters in Hampden, will be offering brunch or two-course lunch menus for $15-$20, three-course dinners for $25-$45. A good chance to be a little adventurous, and save a few bucks while you’re at it. (Not everyone is offering both lunch and dinner, so be sure to check first.) Runs Jan. 10-19; we know that’s more than a week, but who’s complaining? baltimorerestaurantweek.com.
‘Shows, Songs and Sonatas’
Mezzo-soprano Hannah Wardell and pianist Nicholas Bavani perform “some of the most beloved works of the classical music genre,” including pieces by the great Russian composers Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninoff and Korsakoff. 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Cabaret at Germano’s, 300 S. High St. in Little Italy. $15. germanospiattini.com.
From Pianos to Pigskins: Ravens Stadium Then and Now
This tour of the Ravens’ digs at M&T Bank Stadium focuses not only on the 71,000-seat stadium, which you’ll get to tour from top to bottom, but also the massive Knabe piano factory, dating to 1869, that once occupied the site. 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at the stadium, 1101 Russell St., across from Lot D. $10. baltimoreheritage.org.
Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas
A staple of the zydeco scene since 1985, Nathan Williams and his band are among the leading performers of this infectious, native Louisiana music. 8 p.m. Jan. 9 (preceded by a 7:30 p.m. dance lesson) at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. in Highlandtown. $19-$25. creativealliance.org.
HoCo Open 2020
Adult artists from all over Howard County were invited to contribute a single piece of their work to this show; the result features about 100 works of art, including watercolor, oil painting, sculpture, collage, drawing, photography, ceramics and more. Jan. 10-Feb. 21 at the Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road in Ellicott City. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays. Free. hocoarts.org.
'Love & Information’
British playwright Caryl Churchill’s 2012 work, comprised of seven sections and numerous scenes, ranging in length from less than a minute to several minutes, offers a “collage of thought and feeling in modern times.” It also includes more than 100 characters, so we’re guessing the pace is pretty frenetic. Opens with a pay-what-you-can preview at 8 p.m. Jan. 9, then runs Jan. 10-Feb 2 at Fells Point Corner Theatre, 251 S. Ann St. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. $20. fpct.org.
‘1917’
Set in the penultimate year of the first World War, this latest from writer-director Sam Mendes (“American Beauty,” “Skyfall”) follows two British soldiers sent behind enemy lines with a desperate message that could avert the slaughter of some 1,600 men. The movie is up for three Golden Globes this evening (including Best Motion Picture — Drama and Best Director) and is generating lots of Oscar buzz. In theaters Jan. 9.
Jimmy Cobb
A jazz drummer who’s worked with an amazing roster of talents, including Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderly, Billie Holiday, Dinah Washington and many more. He’ll be performing alongside Peter Bernstein on guitar, Jeb Patton on piano and John Webber on bass. 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Jan. 10-11, 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Keystone Korner, 1350 Lancaster St. $25-$35. keystonekornerbaltimore.com.