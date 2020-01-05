To be reminded of just how beautiful the cold can be, check out this gathering of amazing ice sculptures (created using chisels and chainsaws — and you get to vote for your favorite), with surroundings accented by twinkling lights and live music to ensure everything stays festive. Food and drink will be available, as well as kids’ crafts (to keep them busy while you marvel). Sponsored by the Waterfront Partnership. Noon-6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Harbor Point, 1310 Point St. Free. waterfrontpartnership.org.