Is the Walters Art Museum part of city government? Not by a long shot say trustees in court documents filed this week

Bessie Jordan, who is visiting from Philadelphia, leans in for a closer look at "Tears Of The Black Madonna," a painting by Jessica Bastidas that's part of “Activating The Renaissance,” a new exhibit at the Walters Art Museum. The exhibit, which will be on display for a year, connects the past and present by displaying works from the Italian Renaissance and Baroque periods along with contemporary art. The exhibit features paintings, sculptures and photography by 6 contemporary artists, mostly from the Baltimore area, as well as Italian masters from the 1500-1700s. April 27, 2022 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

An acrimonious spat between trustees of the Walters Art Museum and its employees continues to move through the courts, with the cultural institution filing documents on Tuesday attempting to prove that legally it is a private corporation and not a city agency.

On the surface, the issue that a Baltimore City Circuit Court judge is being asked to decide might seem dry as dust: is the museum in the Mount Vernon neighborhood part of city government — as its employees claim — and therefore, subject to the Maryland Open Records Act? Or is the museum a private entity as trustees argue, and therefore exempt from having to share certain documents with its employees?

Advertisement

A judge is expected to rule on a motion for summary judgment following a Nov. 30 court hearing. The judge will either conclude that the Walters is a city agency and its staffers city employees, or will order that a trial be held to determine the museum’s status.

But beneath the formal legal phrasing is a power struggle between museum administrators and its staff that has been playing out for the past 18 months. It’s a dispute about whether the employees will be able to form one larger and presumably stronger union as public sector workers under the auspices of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or whether they will be divided into two smaller guilds as private sector employees because they fall under the jurisdiction of the National Labor Relations Board.

Advertisement

Evidence can be found bolstering both positions, a result of the muddy circumstances under which the museum was founded nearly 90 years ago.

A bust of William T. Walters, father of museum founder Henry Walters, sits in a niche above the original entrance to The Walters Art Museum in Mount Vernon. William Walters was a businessman and art collector, whose collection was the basis for the Walters Art Museum. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Henry Walters, who died in 1931, left his gallery and approximately 22,000 artworks to the City of Baltimore in his will, along with the provision that the collection be used for the public good.

Two years later, the City Council created a board of trustees empowered to operate the Walters Art Museum and set out a few provisions of its own: Baltimore’s mayor and City Council president hold permanent appointments as trustees on the now 37-member board, and the museum cannot sell any artworks bequeathed by Henry Walters without first asking the city’s permission.

The complaint, which was dated Sept. 12, argues that the museum is so dependent on the City of Baltimore for its day-to-day operations that it should be treated as a government agency.

“The city owns the land on which it sits,” the complaint says. ”The original buildings and much of the artwork they contain are owned by the city.

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. >

”Without consistent funding from the taxpayers … the Walters would need to fund its own employees’ retirement, establish a new employee healthcare plan and even find a new building to house those few works which it alone owns.”

In a memorandum filed Tuesday, attorney Brian M. Quinn argued that the city set up the Walters as a private corporation because public officials never wanted or intended to be in the business of running an art museum.

“Henry Walters’ last will and testament left the city and state with no choice in the matter,” the memorandum says. It adds that the museum was incorporated “not at the initiative of the state or city ... but solely to comply with Henry Walters’ will.”

Advertisement

Moreover, in 1967, the Baltimore City Solicitor concluded that because the city does not control how the Walters functions, the museum “is not an agency of Baltimore City within the meaning of the city charter.” That opinion was later affirmed on Sept. 14, 2021 by the administration of current City Solicitor James L. Shea.

The memorandum acknowledges that the city owns three of the five buildings in which the museum is located, but adds that the two privately owned buildings comprise most of the square footage of the Walters’ campus. In addition, the art collection has grown over the decades and now consists of 36,000 paintings and sculptures, according to court documents. About two-thirds (22,000 works) is owned by the city and approximately one-third (14,000 works) is owned solely by the museum.

Quinn also argues that nearly every cultural organization in Maryland receives some form of public funding and that between 2019 and 2021, the city paid for only a relatively small portion — 15% — of the Walters’ costs.

“The overwhelming majority of [the Walters’] operating expenses are funded with endowment income and other private funds generated or raised by the board of trustees,” he wrote. “The board of trustees raises $7 for every $1 contributed by the city to fund its operations.”