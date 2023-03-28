Baltimore’s Walters Art Museum and workers strike deal to form union

The Walters Art Museum and its employees signed an agreement Monday night that paves the way for a union election this spring, resolving a nearly two-year impasse.

The agreement is a win for employees because it will allow them to be represented by the labor union of their choice.

It also is a win for the museum because it likely derails controversial legislation pending before the state legislature. Opponents have argued that the proposed bills had the potential to muddy the waters regarding who owns the 36,000 artworks in the museum’s collection and the five buildings on which it is located.

“After so much time and effort, I’m overjoyed and proud to finally have an election agreement,” Will Hayes, an associate registrar and member of the employee group Walters Workers United.

“Negotiations between staff and leadership took a lot of work, but I am so glad that we were able to come to agreeable terms that are in the best interest for employees and ultimately for the long-term health of the institution as a whole.”

Connie McAllister, the museum’s vice president of marketing and communications confirmed in an email that an agreement had been reached.

“We will be working toward the next steps, and the parties will share additional information as these steps are confirmed,” she wrote.

