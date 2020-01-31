Because the restoration was so successful, the missal will be newly accessible even after the exhibit closes in a way that it hasn’t been in several years. Herbert will once again be able to show the 12th century volume to pilgrims who have journeyed to see it. She will once again be able to open the book the exact page containing the exhortation to “go, sell whatever thou hast and give to the poor” that is believed to have galvanized St. Francis.