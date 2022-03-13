The dark side of beautiful: Walters exhibit explores causes and consequences of lead laden ‘Majolica Mania’

The 350 elaborately decorated water jugs, vases and garden seats going on view today at the Walters Art Museum are as deadly as they are beautiful.
Each piece in “Majolica Mania,” the new exhibit running through Aug. 7, has been finished with a shiny glaze that’s almost transparent. That glaze makes the colors beneath it — a turquoise bluer than any sea, a cobalt that out-sparkles sapphires — so vivid they appear to melt.
That appealing shine is a result of lead incorporated into the glaze at concentrations of 40-60% — far higher than is found in the lead paint proven to cause brain damage when ingested or inhaled by children.
Thousands of workers at plants in the U.K. and in the U.S. died or suffered permanent injuries in the century between 1851, when majolica was introduced, and 1947, when lead was eliminated from the glazes and the earthenware fell out of style. And Baltimore was one of the centers of American production of majolica, named after “maiolica,” the tin-glazed pottery prized during the Italian Renaissance.
“There has always been a dark side to very beautiful objects,” said Jo Briggs, who co-curated the exhibit with Susan Weber, director of New York’s Bard Graduate Center.
A pottery popular across the globe
“Majolica Mania” documents the outsized impact that the pottery made on England and the U.S. in the 19th and 20th centuries and attempts to restore the craft to its place in design history. Majolica took off like a rocket after ceramics factory owner Herbert Minton introduced it to the public at London’s Great Exhibition of 1851, though its decline in popularity would be equally swift.
“It immediately was a hit,” Briggs said. “It looked very different from anything people had seen before. It was incredibly colorful and incredibly maximalist.”
Majolica quickly became ubiquitous in Victorian England, embraced alike by the royal family and by commoners. The show includes ceramics lent from Queen Elizabeth of England, the Tate Museum in London and the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
“I would claim that you cannot really understand 19th century design unless you understand majolica,” Briggs said.
Fittingly for an exhibit that examines the human toll exacted by manufacturing pretty things, “Majolica Mania” winds through over two floors of the 1848 building formerly known as “Hackerman House,” a palatial private residence built and maintained in part by the labor of enslaved people. It is one of the three buildings that make up the Walters Art Museum.
In that setting, beneath intricate ceiling moldings and an oval skylight made of Tiffany glass, the magnificent 5-foot tall peacock nicknamed “Percy” seems right at home.
“Peacocks are native to India,” Briggs said, “so this statute represents British imperialism and mastery over that continent.”
Percy is among 500 pieces of majolica that have been promised to the Walters by the Baltimore philanthropists and majolica collectors Phillip and Deborah English.
About three dozen of the couple’s pieces are on view in “Majolica Mania,” including an 1867 garden seat depicting a monkey holding a cushion over his head. The seat was created a few years after the naturalist Charles Darwin published his controversial masterpiece, “On the Origin of the Species.”
Philip English imagines a stuffy British bureaucrat parking his posterior on that seat and arguing that humans could never have descended from apes. That mental picture makes him smile.
“Some of these pieces are quite witty,” he said. “They contain what almost could be described as double entendres.”
Made in Baltimore
The exhibit follows the majolica craze across the Atlantic Ocean to the U.S., where the new industry was centered in Baltimore; Trenton, New Jersey; Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, the second busiest port in the U.S. and ideally suited for pottery manufacturing.
Thousands of Europeans disembarked in Baltimore, bringing secret recipes for the treasured glazes. The new Baltimore and Ohio Railroad meant that Maryland factories could ship goods as far west as Chicago and beyond.
In addition, Baltimore had plenty of clay for making pottery and the coal to fire the kilns.
“All the basic raw materials were right here,” Briggs said.
On view in the exhibit is a spectacular mint green fern stand, its pedestal supported by winged griffins. It was manufactured by the Edwin Bennett Pottery in Fells Point around 1898.
Chesapeake Pottery, located in Locust Point from 1880 to 1914, is represented by two tea services: one that copies a Wedgwood design, and another inspired by Japanese culture.
Initially, majolica was associated inaccurately, and in retrospect, tragically with good hygiene and healthy living. The pottery was brightly colored and easy to clean, Briggs said. It didn’t fade, rust, or rot. The clay was naturally heavy, and in the days before refrigeration, bell jars made from majolica could be used to keep mice from nibbling food.
The exhibit includes a watercolor of the Royal Dairy at Windsor, with a design approved and supervised by Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert. The interior was cooled by majolica fountains, and the walls were entirely covered with majolica tiles. Stained glass windows kept out direct sunlight.
What’s missing from that picture are the hazards of working around a substance that can be absorbed through the skin or breathed in as dust and that attacks the central nervous and digestive systems.
Briggs stood in front of a 1902 photo of eight women clad in white and wearing frilly caps who were painting glazes onto oversized pots.
“Sometimes the women would lick the tips of the paintbrushes to make the bristles into a fine point,” said Briggs, the Walters’ curator of 18th and 19th century art. “They actually put the glazes into their mouths.”
In an essay in the exhibition catalog, Miranda Goodby, senior ceramics curator at the Stoke-on-Trent Museums in England, wrote that victims of lead poisoning at the majolica factories disproportionately were women and children. Children’s nervous systems were still developing, and women worked at jobs that maximized their exposure to the lead, at times submerging their arms into the toxic mixture.
The essay quotes a worker named Anny Williams who scoured the pottery surfaces with sandpaper and stone:
“This occupation is very unhealthy,” Williams, 41, told a British physician in the 1880s.
“Not many scourers live long. It takes some off sooner than others. None of us are ill now, except that we feel overloaded upon the chest. Sometimes we cough very much, especially in the morning when we first begin.”
Goodby’s essay says that in 1896, a new law went into effect in England making it mandatory to report cases of lead poisoning contracted in factories. In 1897, nearly one-tenth of the approximately 5,000 potters who worked with lead were diagnosed with lead poisoning.
In honor of Williams and the thousands of workers like her, the Walters and the Bard Graduate Center commissioned a memorial by the ceramics artist Walter McConnell.
For “A Requiem in White,” McConnell created a “stupa,” a Buddhist commemorative monument that houses sacred relics.
He assembled a nearly eight-foot mound of individually cast ceramic figures that are glazed a ghostly white. Nearly all of the figures are the kinds of things that would once have been made from majolica. There’s a statue of Pinnocchio, a cavorting kitten, a Chinese pagoda and a winged angel.
Interspersed in the mound are five human figures wearing 19th century clothes. There’s a woman holding a jug, a woman mixing something in a bowl and a man wearing a hat and carrying a burden.
The five are easy to overlook because they’re overwhelmed by the beer stein, the ballerina, the porcelain pineapple and hundreds of other objects piled above and below them.
The people are buried beneath a pile of kitsch. You have to hunt to find them.
If you go
“Majolica Mania runs Sunday through Aug. 7 at the Walters Art Museum, 600 N. Charles St. Free. For details, call 410-547-9000 or visit thewalters.org.