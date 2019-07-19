Vieux Farka Touré brings the sounds of Mali to Baltimore

But what does Malian music sound like? In Touré’s hands, the guitar is as much a melodic instrument as it is an accompaniment to his singing. There’s the presence of a drone in many songs, providing a center around which improvised melodies can circle. And there is always a fascinating rhythm: Even if a song is framed by a straightforward meter, listeners can dig into the nuances within in, losing themselves in a trance. Or, they can dance it out — it’s hard to keep still when listening to Touré’s music, and it’s common for his shows to end in dance parties.