Hardcore punk band Turnstile of Baltimore scores three Grammy nominations

Brendan Yates of Turnstile performs at All Points East at Victoria Park in London, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP) (Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Baltimore-based Turnstile, a local hardcore punk band with an international following, was nominated Tuesday for three Grammy Awards.

Turnstile is nominated for best rock performance, best rock song and best metal performance, categories in which it will compete with iconic rock names like Ozzy Osborne, Megadeath and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Advertisement

Band members Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Brendan Yates and Brady Ebert, a founding member who parted ways with the band earlier this year, are listed as songwriters in the best rock song nomination for “Blackout.”

“Thank you for the Grammy nominations. Thank you all for being a part of it,” Turnstile posted on Twitter.

Advertisement

The nominations are a first for the band, which got its start more than a decade ago and has since released three studio albums including “Glow On,” its most recent release from last year.

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

BEST ROCK SONG

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE@RecordingAcad



THANK YOU FOR THE GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ❤️ THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING PART OF IT pic.twitter.com/66HHIMkE3e — TURNSTILE (@TURNSTILEHC) November 15, 2022

The band has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” This past summer, Turnstile performed in England at Glastonbury, one of the largest musical festivals in the world. Locally, Turnstile performed at Baltimore Soundstage and held a free concert at Clifton Park last August.

The band is on tour now with shows throughout the U.S. and is headed to Australia early in 2023. Next May, Turnstile will embark on a national tour with blink-182, including a stop in Baltimore at the new CFG Bank Arena on May 26. Tickets start at $114.

But even before that, fans of the band can look forward to their scheduled performance with Snail Mail, another local artist with national acclaim, who is hosting a five-day Valentine’s festival at Baltimore’s Ottobar starting Feb. 10. Several days are sold out, but tickets remain for Feb. 13 and Feb. 14.