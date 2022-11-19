Baltimore home where Tupac Shakur lived as a teen is for sale

Tupac Shakur, the hip-hop star from New York City, was gunned down in Las Vegas in a drive-by shooting. Shakur's death was a tragic episode in the "East Coast vs. West Coast" feud that was detailed in the 2002 documentary "Biggie and Tupac." Films such as "Tupac: Resurrection" have brought his music to fans who were too young to have seen him.

> Death date: Sept. 13, 1996 > Cause of death: Shooting Tupac Shakur, the hip-hop star from New York City, was gunned down in Las Vegas in a drive-by shooting. Shakur's death was a tragic episode in the "East Coast vs. West Coast" feud that was detailed in the 2002 documentary "Biggie and Tupac." Films such as "Tupac: Resurrection" have brought his music to fans who were too young to have seen him. (Archive Photos / Moviepix via Getty Images)

The two-unit home in Baltimore where the late rap legend Tupac Shakur lived as a teen is for sale.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse at 3955 N. Greenmount Ave. in the Pen Lucy neighborhood went on the market Nov. 2 and is listed now for $179,000.

Advertisement

”Purchase a piece of Baltimore history,” the real estate listing reads. “Tupac Shakur resided in the first-floor apartment at the age of 13 in 1984.”

Then a teenager, the future rapper lived in the 1920 tan brick home with his mother, Afeni, a former member of the Black Panthers and his younger sister, Sekyiwa.

Advertisement

Shakur attended the Baltimore School for the Arts from 1986 to 1988, where he flourished. Enrolled in the theater program, he quickly developed a reputation as an unusually gifted Shakespearean actor. He later told the author Kevin Powell that it was at the school where he first began to jot down rap lyrics and where he befriended another promising student and future star — the actress Jada Pinkett.

Later, the 3900 block of Greenmount Avenue became known informally as “Tupac Shakur Way.”

The family moved to California in 1988 and Shakur’s fame skyrocketed. He became a major music star by the time he was 20 and was firmly embedded in the rap canon by 1996 — when he was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Shakur was 25.