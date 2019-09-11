Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Baltimore appearance canceled

A Tucker Carlson Live event scheduled for next month at The Modell Lyric in Baltimore has been canceled, according to Ticketmaster.
The Fox News Channel talk show host was scheduled to appear at the Lyric on Oct. 5, according to Ticketmaster. A similar event in Reading, Pennsylvania, was also canceled, the site states.
The reason behind the cancelation was not immediately clear. A representative of the Modell Lyric did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday morning.
Carlson has sparked criticism in the past, most recently in August when he declared white supremacy was “a hoax” on the same day President Donald Trump visited El Paso, Texas, where a white gunman who had written a racist rant killed 22 people.
His visit to Baltimore was opposed by the grassroots group Boycott Racism in Baltimore City, which posted about the cancellation on Facebook and referred to Carlson as a racist.