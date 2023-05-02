Baltimore theater notables, including Wendell Pierce, who played Bunk in ‘The Wire’, score Tony nominations

Wendell Pierce, the actor who portrayed William “Bunk” Moreland on “The Wire,” was nominated Tuesday for a 2023 Tony Award as was Stevie Walker-Webb, who is in town directing his second show for Baltimore Center Stage.

And let’s not forget Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the dynamic duo who composed the score and wrote the lyrics for the musical version of “Hairspray.”

When the Tony winners are announced July 11 in a ceremony broadcast live on CBS, , Baltimore theater lovers will have reason to watch. Below are the nominations with local ties in three of the biggest categories:

McKinley Belcher, from left, Wendell Pierce and Khris Davis during a performance of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman” in New York. (Joan Marcus/AP)