Powerhouse performances and stunning choreography elevate ‘The Wiz’ revival kickoff in Baltimore | THEATER REVIEW

During the world premiere this week of the Broadway-bound revival tour of “The Wiz” at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, actor Nichelle Lewis held the final note of her second act solo, “Wonder, Wonder, Why” for somewhere between 20 seconds and into the middle of next week. Then, she gave a quick, sparkly little smile as if to say, “Look what I can do.”

Point very much taken.

Lewis, the 24-year-old Virginia native and one-time “American Idol” contestant whose TikTok videos led to her beating out more than 2,000 applicants to land the role of Dorothy in the first major revival of the iconic musical in 40 years, is the real deal. When she stands alone on the Hippodrome’s vast stage, her slender build and 5-foot, 4-inch frame emphasize the vulnerability of her teen-aged character. But her voice is huge; it can vault four octaves so quickly it seems spring-loaded.

Watching Lewis’ debut was one of those full circle moments. It was at Baltimore’s Morris A. Mechanic Theatre on Oct. 21, 1974, that “The Wiz,” an all-Black retelling of “The Wizard of Oz,” had its world premiere and launched Stephanie Mills, that production’s Dorothy, to stardom.

After its final two Baltimore performances Saturday, “The Wiz” will tour a dozen cities nationwide, before opening at the Marquis Theatre in the Big Apple on April 17.

But as promising as Lewis is, she is just one of the revival’s shining stars.

This production has almost everything going for it that it will need to be a hit: stunning choreography by (CQ)JaQuel Knight, visionary sets by Hannah Beachler and powerhouse performances of much-loved songs by composer Charlie Smalls — including “Ease on Down the Road” and “Soon as I Get Home” and “Everybody Rejoice (A Brand New Day).” I’ve been humming that last one all morning.

The only components that could prevent this version of “The Wiz” from being not just Broadway-bound but possibly also Tony Award-bound is inconsistent costuming choices and a script in need of tweaking.

Let’s be clear: The cast is stellar. In fact, these actors are so good it seems almost unfair to single out just a few performances for recognition. But I’m going to do it anyway.

The Baltimore-born actor Melody Betts makes a soulful Aunt Em. But it is in her second role as Evillene, the Wicked Witch of the West, that she delivers a comic tour de farce, clawing through the air with dagger-like red nails.

Other cast standouts include the strong, sweet-voiced Phillip Johnson Richardson as Tinman and Allyson Kaye Daniel as Addaperle, the truth-telling, inept at spell-casting Good Witch of the North. The seven ensemble members playing crows also deserve a special shoutout. Their arm and head movements as they perched on the ladders serving as trees were uncannily birdlike.

More than it does in most musicals, choreography drives the action of “The Wiz,” a show with more than 20 dance sequences.

As a choreographer, Knight is largely self-taught; which you’d never guess given his impressive credentials: He has created mesmerizing dances for Beyoncé, Shakira and Megan Thee Stallion). Perhaps for this reason his compositions seem accessible, inspired by the way real people move. His routines are fast, high-energy, pinpoint precise and anything but easy. But his dances don’t look as if they should only be attempted by trained professionals.

The show’s virtuoso sequence is the Emerald City Dance, choreographed for 16 performers and broken into three parts. First, the ensemble ran through dance styles of the last half of the last century from disco to voguing. The present era was represented by the hip-hop and slam dance moves going viral today. Finally, Knight imagines what dance — and life — might look like in an idealized future, beginning with an instruction spoken aloud to the dancers on stage: “Let’s slow down the tempo.”

I was in favor of that change of pace, since I wanted time to admire Beachler’s sets. Each is a fully realized world so meticulously detailed it seemed almost bad manners to stand in front of them, as the performers insisted upon doing. Her sets should be framed and hanging in a museum so audiences could absorb them at leisure.

My favorite depicts Tremé, a historic Black New Orleans neighborhood famed for its jazz funerals and “second line” parades of costumed revelers, as a colorful, magical, spiritual mecca.

If you don’t recall that “The Wiz” had a scene set in Louisiana, don’t worry; in this production, Tremé stands in for Munchkinland, which the creative team feared could offend 21st century sensibilities. It is an inspired choice by Beachler and director Schele Williams, because it locates Dorothy in a community where she can receive guidance from neighborhood elders.

One small complaint: Despite such touches as the Louis Armstrong arch, audience members unfamiliar with Tremé may not pick up on the location change. I hate to be gauche, but might it be possible to add a neighborhood sign?

A more serious quibble has to do with Sharen Davis’ costumes. Many are right on target; I particularly enjoyed that, in this production, Dorothy wears not the silver shoes specified in L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel, but silver sneakers. (The famed ruby slippers from the 1939 movie were a substitution designed to show off MGM’s new use of Technicolor.)

But the scenes showing Dorothy on her yellow brick road adventure gave me pause. George Faison, who choreographed the 1975 production of “The Wiz,” conceived of the famed yellow brick road as living set pieces in the form of four attendants carrying golden spears. Maybe it worked then, but in this revival those spears are carried by a quartet of performers attired in uniforms and caps decorated with small patches of yellow. What, I wondered, were bellhops doing in The Haunted Forest?

But my most significant problem has to do with the script additions from Amber Ruffin. Ruffin is a Tony Award-winning comic, actor and writer, and there’s no question that in many ways her update improves William F. Brown’s original script. Not only is it more relevant to 2023, it’s funnier and warmer.

But the script goes astray when it wanders too far from the original plot and takes the yellow brick road down a different direction.

Ruffin invents background stories for Dorothy’s companions and the witches — characters never intended to be fleshed-out human beings, but projections of Dorothy’s yearnings and fears.

It is Dorothy who needs to develop her brain, open her heart and cultivate courage. That’s why she can leave her friends behind when she departs Oz; she has internalized the lessons they had to teach.

The scene in which the four friends claim their full humanity should be the emotional climax of the show, but in the revival, it is oddly inert.

In this version of “the Wiz,” Dorothy’s companions only receive their brains, heart and courage after Evillene dies and the spells she had cast are dissolved. They don’t acquire new strengths as a result of their own initiative, but instead reclaim attributes they had previously developed.

Instead of Dorothy’s coming-of-age tale, “The Wiz” becomes a story about a dispossessed people being restored their stolen birthright.

That might be an interesting and worthy idea to explore in a different musical. But it’s not “The Wiz.”