Five years and some tough times later, three Baltimore artists reflect on the impact of the unrest on their art

The original freestyle track and popular 2015 remix update local producer Tim Trees’ 2000 banger “Bank Roll." None of the songs have the signature Baltimore club sound, but the beat knocks hard with the production of that subculture’s legendary producer Rod Lee. Fearlessly opening the track with the lyrics, “Bitch I’m from Baltimore, you say I was, I’ve never seen you,” Kobang claimed the city at a time when outsiders vilified both it and its residents protesting police violence. At present, the video for the remix (which also references late Baltimore Club Queen K Swift) has over 6 million YouTube views.