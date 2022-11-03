Reel life or real life? New film ‘Tár’ appears to borrow from former Baltimore Symphony conductor Marin Alsop’s biography

“Tár,” the buzzy new feature film starring Cate Blanchett about a pioneering — and predatory — female classical music conductor, has become an unwelcome and troubling distraction for Marin Alsop, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s music director laureate.

The movie is entirely fictitious, as the writer-director Todd Field makes clear.

But classical music fans, who follow the careers of conductors with the same obsessive interest that sports enthusiasts devote to star quarterbacks, have documented similarities between Alsop’s life and that of the movie’s imaginary protagonist, Lydia Tár, from the two women’s same-sex family structures to the oddly alike fellowships they founded.

“My personal story is one of hope and advocacy,” Alsop wrote in an email responding to The Sun’s query about the film. “‘Tár’ is the exact opposite. After 14 years as music director in Baltimore, I think our community knows what kind of person I am and what I stand for.”

Alsop was in Austria conducting the Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, where she is chief conductor, when “Tár,” began screening in Baltimore on Oct. 21.

Actor Cate Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár in director Todd Field’s new film 'Tár.' (Focus Features/TNS/TNS)

Not only has the character of Lydia Tár seemingly been fleshed out with details from Alsop’s biography, the film mentions the BSO’s maestra by name. Field’s protagonist “clearly is based in Alsop,” The New York Times recently concluded.

Not so fast, Field said.

“While working on the script I, of course, watched a great deal of film on various conductors, and Marin Alsop was absolutely one of them,” he wrote in an email to The Sun.

But outside of a few biographical details, “there is no similarity between the very real Marin Alsop, and the very fictional Lydia Tár,” he wrote. (The italics are Field’s.)

Nonetheless, Alsop has been beset by inquiries from reporters (including for The Baltimore Sun) wanting to know how she feels about sharing aspects of her life story with a fictional character who comes across as a real monster.

“Because it appears that the screenwriter ... read about my life and decided to use some superficial details from my life to write his script, I am in the unfortunate position of having to contend with many questions about this fictional character of Tár, and Todd Field’s film, created without my knowledge or consent,” Alsop wrote in the email.

The feature movie already is generating talk of an Oscar for Blanchett’s star performance as a world-renowned conductor who gets ensnared in the #MeToo movement combating sexual abuse.

Some critics have noted that “Tár” is structured like a traditional biopic and appears to intentionally blur the line between reality and fiction. The film is sprinkled with references to such real-life personalities as New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik, who interviews the film’s fictional protagonist in the opening scene, as well as a handful of well-known living conductors: Alsop, Nathalie Stutzmann, Claudio Abbado, JoAnn Falletta and Michael Tilson Thomas.

So convincing is the filmmakers’ sleight of hand that some viewers have come away from the movie mistakenly believing that Lydia Tár is an actual person, and have launched Google searches about the make-believe scandal that brings her down.

“While Tár herself isn’t real, there are plenty of versions of her out there who are, and I couldn’t help but feel this trickery might have been the movie’s intent in the first place,” the writer Brooke LaMantia wrote on the online website “The Cut.” “I had fallen right into the trap, and now I was left to suffer.”

Todd Field, left, and Cate Blanchett pose for a portrait on Oct. 2, 2022, in New York to promote the film Tár,” in which Blanchett plays a trailblazing conductor whose status is threatened amid a misconduct scandal of her own making. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP) (Matt Licari/Matt Licari/Invision/AP)

Sig Libowitz, director of the Johns Hopkins University’s master’s degree program in film and media studies, said there is no “rule book” or ethical guidelines governing the insertion of real people into fictional films.

Libowitz, who has not seen “Tár,” said as long as filmmakers don’t make factual statements about a living person that are untrue, the creators of fictional movies have carte blanche to give their imaginations free rein.

“The artistic mind goes in a very different direction,” said Libowitz, who also is a film producer and entertainment attorney specializing in intellectual property. “That is the beauty and grandeur of art.”

Industry overseers, Libowitz said, recognize that it’s impossible for a moviemaker to predict how viewers will respond to their creation. One hundred audience members viewing the same film might have 100 different — and possibly contradictory — interpretations.

“So much of how people react comes down to personal perspective,” Libowitz said, “that these decisions are left up to the filmmakers’ discretion.”

Nonetheless, viewers of “Tár” seem less likely to confuse Field’s female conductor with Stutzmann, a French conductor who had a long previous career as an acclaimed contralto, or with Falletta, who has had a distinguished career presiding mostly over mid-sized U.S. orchestras.

But Alsop? That’s another story.

The charismatic 66-year-old has been making national headlines for more than two decades — as the only conductor to win a MacArthur Fellowship, (known as a “genius grant”); as the founder of the innovative social change program OrchKids, which she started with $100,000 of her own money; and as the subject of “The Conductor,” the acclaimed 2021 documentary that chronicled Alsop’s long, difficult rise to the podium.

(Field wrote in an email that he has not seen the documentary, which was directed by Johns Hopkins University media studies professor Bernadette Wegenstein.)

Recently, Alsop has been described in news accounts as a front-runner to lead several major American orchestras, including some of the so-called “Big Five,” an appointment that would catapult her into the upper echelon of conductors globally.

Music director Marin Alsop leads the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in a send-off concert at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall before leaving for their 2018 United Kingdom and Ireland tour. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

After a reporter for The Sun viewed “Tár,” a number of similarities between Alsop and the Lydia Tár character invented by Field leaped out:

Both are conducting trailblazers. Tár surmounts a traditional bastion of male privilege when she becomes the first woman to conduct the Berlin Philharmoniker, perhaps the world’s most acclaimed orchestra. Throughout Alsop’s entire, 14-year tenure as the BSO’s music director, she was the only woman to conduct one of the 20 largest American symphonies. (She stepped down in 2021; her successor, Jonathon Heyward, the 30-year-old African American chief conductor of Germany’s Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, will become the BSO’s music director in the fall of 2023.) And in 2019, Alsop made waves as the first female chief conductor of the prestigious Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, which notoriously didn’t accept female musicians until 1997.

Tár surmounts a traditional bastion of male privilege when she becomes the first woman to conduct the Berlin Philharmoniker, perhaps the world’s most acclaimed orchestra. Throughout Alsop’s entire, 14-year tenure as the BSO’s music director, she was the only woman to conduct one of the 20 largest American symphonies. (She stepped down in 2021; her successor, Jonathon Heyward, the 30-year-old African American chief conductor of Germany’s Nordwestdeutsche Philharmonie, will become the BSO’s music director in the fall of 2023.) And in 2019, Alsop made waves as the first female chief conductor of the prestigious Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra, which notoriously didn’t accept female musicians until 1997. Both conductors are lesbians with children. Tár is married in the film to the character of Sharon Goodnow, the orchestra’s concertmaster; the couple has a young daughter. Alsop has spoken publicly about her three-decades long relationship with Kristin Jurkscheit, a former orchestra horn player; the couple has a college-age son.

Tár is married in the film to the character of Sharon Goodnow, the orchestra’s concertmaster; the couple has a young daughter. Alsop has spoken publicly about her three-decades long relationship with Kristin Jurkscheit, a former orchestra horn player; the couple has a college-age son. Both teach conducting at prestigious classical music conservatories. An early scene in the film depicts Lydia Tár leading a conducting class at New York’s Juilliard Conservatory of Music. Alsop is director of the graduate conducting program at the Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute.

An early scene in the film depicts Lydia Tár leading a conducting class at New York’s Juilliard Conservatory of Music. Alsop is director of the graduate conducting program at the Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute. Alsop was a protégé of the groundbreaking conductor Leonard Bernstein, while Lydia Tár claims to have been a protégé of “Lennie’s.” “Tár, as the film makes clear, never met Bernstein,” Field wrote. “Her only relationship consisted of watching VHS tapes recorded from PBS reruns. Her anecdotes are wholesale thievery.”

“Tár, as the film makes clear, never met Bernstein,” Field wrote. “Her only relationship consisted of watching VHS tapes recorded from PBS reruns. Her anecdotes are wholesale thievery.” Both founded fellowships for female conductors. In the film, Lydia Tár establishes a foundation called the Accordion Conducting Fellowship for talented young women aspiring to the podium. In 2002, Alsop founded the Taki Alsop Concordia Fellowship, which provides intensive coaching and mentoring to female conductors. The names of both fellowships, Alsop noted in the email, are “curiously similar.”

To be fair, “Tár” isn’t really attempting to overlay a real-life concert hall story with the gauze of fiction, a kind of roman à clef note. Instead, it explores questions about the relationship between an artist’s moral character and the work she creates. The details borrowed from Alsop’s life are numerous but superficial and unrelated to the film’s central themes.

The strongest connection between the fictional Lydia Tár and a living person may not be to Alsop, but to any one of a handful of world-famous and now-disgraced male classical music figures. Former giants such as James Levine, Placido Domingo and Charles Dutoit saw their storied careers collapse between 2017 and 2019 in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.

Alsop wrote in the email that she thinks that the gender reversal does female conductors a profound disservice.

“The fact that a powerful woman is once again portrayed as an unhinged predator only promulgates a maestro myth that was created about men by men,” she wrote.

“The women maestri whom I know understand their power and use it to connect to their communities and enrich lives.”