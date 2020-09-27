Missing the sweet sound of commuter silence during COVID quarantining

Commuting, for some, is hugely stressful. A Scientific American article once said that commuting puts “considerable stress on the human mind and body and on family relationships. … Each added travel minute correlates with an increase in health problems. Several studies have shown that long-distance commuters suffer from psychosomatic disorders at a much higher rate than people with short trips to work. Physical symptoms range from headaches and backaches to digestive problems and high blood pressure. Mental ills include sleep disturbances, fatigue and concentration problems. Commuters who drive have it especially hard — bad weather, traffic jams and accidents all cause stress.”