SZA adds Baltimore to world tour with stop at CFG Bank Arena in September

Grammy-winning performer SZA has added a show in Baltimore to her world tour.

The hip-hop artist will play CFG Bank Arena Thursday, Sept. 28, between stops in Philadelphia and Boston, Live Nation announced Tuesday afternoon.

“SOS,” SZA’s sophomore album released in December, spent 10 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the most among albums by female artists since 2016. Her first album “Ctrl” won a Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Tickets go on presale Thursday with a general sale beginning Friday, April 14 at 12 p.m. at szasos.com.