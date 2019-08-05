5 takeaways on how symphonies like the BSO can be fixed

U.S. symphonies are hampered by a structural flaw. Even the most frugal and well-managed classical ensembles will continue to spend more money than they generate. Symphonies suffer from the so-called “cost disease” in which their greatest expense — salaries — tends to rise to keep pace with the cost of living, but can’t be offset by technological advances that increase worker productivity. It is impossible, for instance, to perform Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 with fewer musicians than were required when the piece was composed around 1808.