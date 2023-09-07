Bruce Springsteen cancels all September concerts, including Saturday’s at Baltimore’s Camden Yards, citing medical advice

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Performer Bruce Springsteen leans into the crowd during his concert at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena Friday, April 7, 2023. Fondly nicknamed "the Boss," Springsteen's concert was the first at the newly renovated arena, capping a big day in Baltimore after the Orioles' home opener. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Bruce Springsteen shared late Thursday that he and the E Street Band would be postponing all scheduled performances for the month of September, including a show set for Saturday night at Oriole Park.

The tour posted a statement to social media that Springsteen ”is being treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease and the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Ticketholders will be notified about rescheduled dates for the eight shows that were postponed, including performances in Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Washington, D.C., according to the statement.

“Over here on E Street we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said in the statement.

“First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and were looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and God bless all…”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

This weekend’s highly anticipated show at Camden Yards was set to be Springsteen’s second visit to Baltimore in less than six months. The rock star’s performance in April marked the reopening of the renovated CFG Bank Arena in downtown Baltimore.

It wasn’t just fans who were eager for an appearance by The Boss. Earlier this week, the Maryland Stadium Authority board agreed to allow the Orioles to keep all of the profits from the near sellout event. The board has said allowing the organization to keep all of the revenue may motivate the club to host more concerts and events.

The show was set to be the third stand-alone concert performed at Camden Yards since 2019. Previous performers were Billy Joel and Paul McCartney.

Springsteen’s two Philadelphia concerts that were postponed last month have been rescheduled for August 2024. Fans also were allowed to request a refund within a set period of time.