Baltimore-based photographer Akea Brionne Brown earns 14th Sondheim Artscape Prize

The Sondheim Artscape Prize, now in its 14th year, is one of the most prestigious awards granted in connection with Artscape. According to a press release, the prize recognizes local visual artists and artist collectives, who are evaluated by an independent jury of creative professionals. For winning, Brown received a $25,000 fellowship to support ongoing projects and career development. She also won a chance to exhibit her work at the Walters, which partners with BOPA to administer the prize. The museum already features some of her work in an exhibition of Sondheim Artscape Prize finalists that will be on display until August 11.