Shriver Hall Concert Series returns to live performances with the Miró Quartet and a world premiere in Baltimore

Mozart and Beethoven offer more familiarity for both audiences and performers, but no less excitement. The Beethoven quartets in particular “are the cornerstone of our repertoire,” Gindele said. (The ensemble’s 2019 recording of the full Beethoven quartets should be a staple in any collection.) And, sandwiched between the two, Shaw’s language will “pop,” according to Gindele. “Her music has a lightness and airiness to it that otherwise doesn’t exist in this program.”