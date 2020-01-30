For him, the third movement is particularly intimate. “It’s almost like you’re singing a song to yourself,” he said. “It starts with this phrase that is kind of broken up, almost as if you’re crying or you’re singing, and you kind of run out of breath. When it comes to the end, it doesn’t have these pauses. It’s as if you’ve overcome all that — you’re able to just sing your song now. But you’re either singing to one person or yourself.”