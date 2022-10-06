Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 7 to 13

Go to a Greek festival, see a Broadway hit, watch pigs race, listen to classical or classic country music or enjoy a night of laughter.
Ongoing: Greek Festival
Get your Greek on at the Annunciation Greek Festival 50th Anniversary at 24 West Preston Street. The free event includes food, wine, music and shopping. The schedule runs Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Call (410) 727-1831. annunciationbaltimore.org
Thursday to Sunday
Saturday: 20th Annual Pigtown Festival
Enjoy a family-friendly event at the 20th Annual Pigtown Festival, 700-1100 Washington Boulevard. There will be food, drink, music and the Squeakness pig races. Shop at the arts and crafts tables and children can have fun in the KidZone. Admission is free. pigtownmainstreet.org
Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Ongoing: Hamilton
See the Broadway sensation here in Baltimore when “Hamilton” comes to the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. The musical tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday. france-merrickpac.com
Tuesday through Oct. 30, except Oct. 17 and 24
Saturday: Hannah Wardell and Nicholas Bavani
Opera singer Hannah Wardell and pianist Nicholas Bavani will perform in concert at “Songs of Love & Regret,” at An die Musik LIVE!,, 409 North Charles Street. Musical selections include “When I am Laid in Earth,“ “Ballade in D Minor,“ ”Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” and more. Ticket prices range from $10 to $20. instantseats.com
Saturday 2 p.m.
Saturday: New York Comedy Night
Hosts of the Young Guns podcast are bringing New York City comedians to Baltimore at the “Young Guns New York Comedy Night LIVE” at the Ottobar, 2549 North Howard Street. The lineup includes Robbie Goodwin and Mike Figs. Tickets cost $10. theottobar.com
Saturday
Wednesday: The Man in Black Tribute
Feel like you’ve stepped back in time and are attending a Johnny Cash concert at “The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” at Rams Head on Stage, 33 West Street Annapolis. Artist Shawn Baker looks and sounds like Johnny Cash performing classic tunes like “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line” and “Folsom Prison Blues.” Tickets cost $39.50. ramsheadonstage.com
Wednesday 8 p.m.
Ongoing: Baltimore International Black Film Festival
Get your tickets to the ninth annual “Baltimore International Black Film Festival,” at the Parkway Theatre, 5 West North Avenue. See such films as “Taking the Long Road Home,” “This is [Not] Who We Are,” “The Sun Rises in the East,” and more. Tickets cost $9.99. The event is a combination of in-person and virtual screenings. Go to bingewave.com.
Oct. 6 to 16
