Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 7 to 13

Go to a Greek festival, see a Broadway hit, watch pigs race, listen to classical or classic country music or enjoy a night of laughter.

Ongoing: Greek Festival

Intermittent rain did not deter many visitors from the final day of the 46th annual Annunciation Cathedral Greek Festival. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

Get your Greek on at the Annunciation Greek Festival 50th Anniversary at 24 West Preston Street. The free event includes food, wine, music and shopping. The schedule runs Thursday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Call (410) 727-1831. annunciationbaltimore.org

Thursday to Sunday

Saturday: 20th Annual Pigtown Festival

The Squeakness pig races at the Pigtown Festival. - Original Credit: Pigtown Main Street (HANDOUT)

Enjoy a family-friendly event at the 20th Annual Pigtown Festival, 700-1100 Washington Boulevard. There will be food, drink, music and the Squeakness pig races. Shop at the arts and crafts tables and children can have fun in the KidZone. Admission is free. pigtownmainstreet.org

Saturday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ongoing: Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer and creator of the award-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton," which is playing in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File) (Carlos Giusti / AP)

See the Broadway sensation here in Baltimore when “Hamilton” comes to the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center. The musical tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday. france-merrickpac.com

Tuesday through Oct. 30, except Oct. 17 and 24

Saturday: Hannah Wardell and Nicholas Bavani

Hannah Wardell and Nicholas Bavani perform at “Songs of Love & Regret,” at An die Musik LIVE! - Original Credit: An die Musik LIVE! (HANDOUT)

Opera singer Hannah Wardell and pianist Nicholas Bavani will perform in concert at “Songs of Love & Regret,” at An die Musik LIVE!,, 409 North Charles Street. Musical selections include “When I am Laid in Earth,“ “Ballade in D Minor,“ ”Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” and more. Ticket prices range from $10 to $20. instantseats.com

Saturday 2 p.m.

Saturday: New York Comedy Night

The Young Guns New York Comedy Night LIVE at the Ottobar - Original Credit: Mike Quindlen (HANDOUT)

Hosts of the Young Guns podcast are bringing New York City comedians to Baltimore at the “Young Guns New York Comedy Night LIVE” at the Ottobar, 2549 North Howard Street. The lineup includes Robbie Goodwin and Mike Figs. Tickets cost $10. theottobar.com

Saturday

Wednesday: The Man in Black Tribute

Shawn Barker performing as Country Music legend Johnny Cash in The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash at Rams Head On Stage. - Original Credit: Ed Gregory (HANDOUT)

Feel like you’ve stepped back in time and are attending a Johnny Cash concert at “The Man In Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash” at Rams Head on Stage, 33 West Street Annapolis. Artist Shawn Baker looks and sounds like Johnny Cash performing classic tunes like “Ring of Fire,” “I Walk the Line” and “Folsom Prison Blues.” Tickets cost $39.50. ramsheadonstage.com

Wednesday 8 p.m.

Ongoing: Baltimore International Black Film Festival

The 9th annual Baltimore International Black Film Festival - Original Credit: Baltimore Inter. Black Film Fest (HANDOUT)

Get your tickets to the ninth annual “Baltimore International Black Film Festival,” at the Parkway Theatre, 5 West North Avenue. See such films as “Taking the Long Road Home,” “This is [Not] Who We Are,” “The Sun Rises in the East,” and more. Tickets cost $9.99. The event is a combination of in-person and virtual screenings. Go to bingewave.com.

Oct. 6 to 16

