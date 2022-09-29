Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 30 to Oct. 6

Support the hometown team, listen to classical music or country, go to a Shakespeare play or walk through a neighborhood art display.

Sunday: Buffalo at Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball during pre-game warm-ups before a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams) (Terrance Williams/AP)

Cheer for the hometown team when the Baltimore Ravens host the Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell Street. Watch the quarterback duel between the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson and Buffalo’s Josh Allen. Tickets start at $175. ticketmaster.com

Saturday 8 p.m.

Sunday: Bach in Baltimore

If It Ain’t Baroque, Don’t Fix It the opening Bach in Baltimore concert. - Original Credit: Bach in Baltimore (HANDOUT)

Help celebrate 35 years of concerts with the season-opener “If It Ain’t Baroque, Don’t Fix It” at the Maryland State Boychoir Center for the Arts, 3400 Norman Avenue. Classical music selections include Bach’s “Orchestral Suite No. 1 in C Major,” and Bach’s Cantata 3 “Ach Gott, wie manches Herzeleid.” Soloists include soprano Elissa Edwards, alto Kristen Dubenion-Smith, and bass Edmund Milly. In-person tickets cost $28 for adults, $10 for students and $5 for children; streaming access starts at $12. bachinbaltimore.org

Sunday 4 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Twelfth Night’

Lizzi Albert in Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's Twelfth Night. - Original Credit: Keystone Productions (HANDOUT)

Get your tickets to see William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy ”Twelfth Night (or What You Will),” performed at the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, 7 South Calvert Street. Heroine Viola finds herself shipwrecked in a strange land and disguises herself as a man and gets caught up in a love triangle. Ticket prices range from $24 to $69. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. on Sunday and 7:30 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 13 and 20. chesapeakeshakespeare.com.

Friday through Oct. 23

Friday: Station North Art Walk

Date Created: 1988-05-26 Copyright Notice: Baltimore Sun Folder Description: Charles Theater Folder Extended Description: CHARLES THEATRE Title: CHARLES THEATRE Subject: CHARLES THEATRE (KIRSCHBAUM / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Don’t miss Station North Art Walk, the final art walk of 2022. Pickup a map in the lobby of the Charles Theatre, 1711 North Charles Street, and begin your self-guided tour. The free event runs 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. stationnorth.org

Friday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Brett Young

> Artist: Brett Young > Billboard Hot Country Songs peak position: No. 7 > Total weeks on Hot Country Songs chart: 49 > Lifetime Spotify plays: 68.8 million¬† (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Entertainment)

Country music star Brett Young will perform at the Power Plant Live!, 34 Market Place. Young is known for such songs as “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Here Tonight” and “Lady.” Tickets start at $33. powerplantlive.com

Saturday 8 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.