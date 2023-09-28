Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

Learn how to raise your online profile, enjoy a night of laughs, help Save the Bay by listening to bluegrass music, go to a jazz concert or take your baby for a stroll for a good cause.

Ongoing: VidCon Baltimore

YouTube personality Miranda Sings, played by Colleen Evans (center), sings, dances and jokes as part of her Internet persona. (Ed Crisostomo, Associated Press)

Fans of all things digital, from content to platforms, head to VidCon Baltimore at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. Meet digital creators like Aimsey, Oneya (AngryReactions), Astro Alexandra, Baby Simba, Zahra and more. Attend lectures like “How Boring Industries Are Tapping into Creators,” “How To Get More Brand Deals?,” “The Next Frontier For Gaming,” and more. Ticket prices start at $75. vidcon.com/baltimore

Thursday through Sunday

Saturday: Ms. Pat

Ms. Pat brings her comedy tour to The Lyric. (Mindy Tucker)

Treat yourself to a night of laughs when Ms. Pat (comedian Patricia Williams) brings her “Ya Girl Done Made It Tour” to The Lyric Baltimore, 140 W. Royal Ave. She stars in the BET+ and Paramount+ program “The Ms. Pat Show.” She has been interviewed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Ticket prices start at $30. lyricbaltimore.com

Saturday 7 p.m.

Ongoing: Annapolis Baygrass Festival

Annapolis Baygrass Music Festival. (Baygrass Festival Group, LLC)

Help Save the Bay and listen to bluegrass music at the same time at the Annapolis Baygrass Festival at Sandy Point State Park, 1100 E. College Pkwy. Saturday’s lineup includes Yonder Mountain String Band, Railroad Earth, Lindsay Lou and more. Sunday’s lineup includes: Melvin Seals & JCB, Fruition, Cabinet and more. Ticket prices start at $170. baygrassfestival.com

Saturday and Sunday

Ongoing: Clarinet is King

Don Byron will perform at "Clarinet is King" this weekend. (Dave Weiland)

Enjoy a modern jazz performance by Baltimore’s Todd Marcus and New York’s Don Byron at “Clarinet is King”. Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. performance is at the Live Arts Studio at Westfield Mall, 2002 Annapolis Mall Road and Sunday’s show is at 4 p.m. at An Die Musik LIVE! 409 N. Charles St. Tickets cost $25. For more information go here: liveartsmd.org and here: instantseats.com/

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday: Baby Buggy Walk

Get a walk in and bring your baby along for the ride at the 11th annual Baby Buggy Walk at Patterson Park, Pulaski Monument, 2601 E. Baltimore St. The walk is sponsored by Infant Mortality Awareness Month. There will be kid’s games, vendors, food, drink and music. The cost is $20 per walker. eventcreate.com/e/babybuggywalk2023

Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

