Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 23 to 29

Listen to one of country’s celebrated duos, Harry Potter fans unite for an evening of fun, see artworks created by a local artist, treat your pet to a pool day or raise a stein of beer.

Saturday: Maddie and Tae

Tae Kerr and Maddie Font of Maddie and Tae perform onstage during day 2 of CMA Fest 2022 at Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle / Getty Images)

Country music fans get your tickets to see duo Maddie and Tae perform at the Baltimore SoundStage. Street, 124 Market Place. They are known for such hit songs as “Die From A Broken Heart,” “Girl in a Country Song,” and “After the Strom Blows Through,” Ticket prices start at $15. baltimoresoundstage.com

Saturday 8 p.m.

Friday: Welcome to Hogwarts

Welcome to Hogwarts at the Maryland Science Center. - Original Credit: Maryland Science Center (HANDOUT)

Adult Harry Potter fans take a “Grown Up Field Trip: Welcome to Hogwarts” at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Enjoy drinks from Linganore Winecellars and Pharm Brewing Company, hunt down ghosts in castles, play Quidditch and more. Tickets cost $40. mdsci.org

Friday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ongoing: Oletha DeVane

Oletha DeVane, an Ellicott City artist, created “Memorial to Those Enslaved and Freed” for McDonogh School. The school was founded with money from the estate of John McDonogh, a Baltimore-born man who enslaved men, women and children in New Orleans. The steel sculpture was installed today and the memorial will be dedicated Tuesday April 19. April 12, 2022. (Kim Hairston / XX)

See the works of Maryland-based artist Oletha DeVane at Spectrum of Light and Spirit at the UMBC Center for Art Design and Visual Culture, 1000 Hilltop Circle. DeVane works in many media, including public sculpture. Head to the first floor of Fine Arts Building Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. umbc.edu

Sept. 22 through Dec. 17

Saturday: Festival for the Animals

Festival for the Animals. - Original Credit: MD SPCA (HANDOUT)

Help save homeless animals and pamper your pet at the Festival for the Animals at Padonia Park Club, 12006 Jenifer Road Cockeysville. There will be fun activities, food and drink for pets and their owners. Well-behaved leashed dogs can participate in the Dog Swim, with proof of vaccination for Rabies, Bordetella and Distemper/Parvo. Tickets cost $29.99 to $39.99 for adults and kids get in free. Proceeds from the event help homeless animals at the Maryland SPCA. mdspca.org

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: Oktoberfest

The Crown Cork and Seal garage and horse stables, adorned with a carved brownstone head and date on top of the pediment above the entrance in the 1600 block of Guilford Avenue, has been converted into the Guilford Hall Brewery. April 14, 2021 p6 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Get your drink on at the Oktoberfest & Guilford Anniversary Party at Guilford Hall Brewery, 1611 Guilford Avenue. General admission is free. Early Bird All You Can Drink costs $30 and Early Bird All You Can Eat & Drink costs $80. eventbrite.com

Saturday 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

