Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 22 to 28

Celebrate Baltimore artists and their work, go to a pickle-themed event, listen to a pop trio, go to a fall festival or treat your pet to a fun day.

Ongoing: Artscape

Thousands of people attending Artscape 2019. (Xavier Plater / Baltimore Sun)

Celebrate the return of Artscape after a three-year absence. The three day free arts festival will display local talent, art, culture and performances. Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Angelo Moore of Fishbone and DJ Pee.Wee “Anderson .Paak” will headline. The festival begins Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Stage locations include: Mt. Royal Station, Mosher Street, Lafayette Avenue and MD., 200 N. Charles St. at W. 20th Street and Big Improv Lot at Charles and Lafayette. artscape.org/

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: Big Dill Pickle Party

Oriole Bird and Big Dill at The Big Dill World's Largest Pickle Party. (Viral Festivals LLC)

Sample food and beverages made from pickles at The Big Dill World’s Largest Pickle Party at the Power Plant Live!, 34 Market Place. Over 50 vendors will be selling pickle-themed food items, sweets, treats, drinks and cocktails. There will be music, a kid zone and more. Admission: Family at noon, Tier 1 at 1 p.m., Tier 2 at 2 p.m. and the party ends at 7 p.m. Ticket prices: Noon: adults $38.99 and children 2-12 $14.99 on Saturday and $12.99 on Sunday and children under 2 are free; (Tier 1 tickets sold out; 2 p.m.) Tier 2: adults $24.99 Saturday and Sunday $21.99. bigdill.com/pages/bigdill

Saturday and Sunday

Friday: Jonas Brothers

From left: Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers will perform in Baltimore on Friday. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Go see a pop rock concert by former Disney stars: Jonas Brothers: One Night. Five Albums. at CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. The Jonas Brothers, Nick, Joe and Kevin, are known for such songs as “Sucker,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Lovebug,” and more. Ticket prices range from $44 to $224. cfgbankarena.com/event/jonas-brothers-five-albums-one-night/

Friday 7 p.m.

Saturday: Wilde Lake Fall Festival

Enjoy an afternoon’s worth of family fun at the Wilde Lake Fall Festival at Wilde Lake Park. The free event includes a DJ, bands, a moon bounce, face painting and more. Vendors will be on hand to sell food and drink. The event was organized by the Wilde Lake Community Association. 410-730-3987.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday: Festival for the Animals

Humans and pets can have a great time together at Festival for the Animals, presented by M&T Bank at Padonia Park Club, 12006 Jenifer Road, Cockeysville. Enjoy dog swimming, paw paintings, a scavenger hunt and more. Tickets prices start at $29.99 for adults and children 14 and under get in free. mdspca.org/festival-for-the-animals-2023/

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.