Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 16 to 22

Go to the BSO’s first concert of the season, celebrate all things Batman, watch a children’s show come to life, learn how to meld art and activism or see themed short plays.

Saturday: BSO 40th anniversary season-opening concert

BSO conductor Jack Everly. - Original Credit: Maximilian Franz (Maximilian Franz / HANDOUT)

Get your tickets to see the 40th anniversary of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s season-opening concert at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. Conductor Jack Everly and Grammy-nominated vocalist Ledisi will perform. Ticket prices start at $85. my.bsomusic.org

Saturday 8 p.m.

Saturday: Batman Day

Batman Day at Third Eye Comics Saturday. - Original Credit: Third Eye Comics (HANDOUT)

Fans of the Caped Crusader celebrate Batman Day at Third Eye Comics, 209 Chinquapin Round Road, Suite 200, Annapolis. Get a free comic book, while supplies last, and enjoy sales of 15% off all Batman-related merchandise. Come dressed as the World’s Greatest Detective for a chance to win a prize package of comics and toys. The celebration will be held at all Third Eye Comics locations including College Park, Lexington Park and Waldorf. thirdeyecomics.com

Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: CoComelon Live!

CoComelon Live! at the Lyric Friday. - Original Credit: CoComelon Live! (HANDOUT)

Children will want to see the YouTube sensation in “CoCoMelon Live! JJ’s Journey” at The Lyric, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. JJ and his family are putting on a show and need a little help. Ticket prices range from $25 to $77. lyricbaltimore.com

Friday 6 p.m.

Saturday: Art Activism Workshop

Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland’s Civil Rights Activists at the Maryland Center for History and Culture. - Original Credit: Maryland Center History Culture (HANDOUT)

Learn how to make your own activist art at “Object Dive—Material Activism: Art Making Virtual Workshop at the Maryland Center For History And Culture.” Local artist Deyane Moses will lead the workshop. Photographs from “Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland’s Civil Rights Activists” will serve as a topic of discussion. The virtual event is free. mdhistory.org

Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Ongoing: Variations on Change

Rapid Lemon Productions cast members for Variations on Change. - Original Credit: Rapid Lemon Productions (HANDOUT)

See 10-minute plays centered around the idea of change at Rapid Lemon Production’s “Variations on Change.” Ticket prices range from $16 to $24. Head to Motor House, 120 West North Avenue, for performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. motorhousebaltimore.com

Sept. 16 to Oct. 2

