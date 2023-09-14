Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 15 to 21

Go to an iconic concert by a rap or rock star, sample the best local eats, celebrate the Caped Crusader on his day, or go to a fantastic festival.

Friday: Blondie

Come see Blondie with Thomas Dolby and Jeffrey Steele at Annapolis City Dock Friday. (Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images)

One way or another get yourself over to the Annapolis City Dock to see Blondie with Thomas Dolby and Jeffrey Steele. The new wave rock concert is part of the Annapolis Songwriters Festival and sponsored by Rams Head on Stage. Blondie is known for hits “Call Me,” “Hanging On The Telephone,” “Heart of Glass,” “One Way Or Another,” and more. Thomas Dolby is known for such songs as “She Blinded Me With Science,” “Europa and the Pirate Twins,” and “One of Our Submarines.” Jeffrey Steele songs include “Somethin’ in the Water,” and “Hollywood Girl.” Tickets cost $75. ramsheadonstage.com/events/detail/493208

Friday 6 p.m.

Friday: Maryland Restaurant Week

For 10 days, treat your taste buds to the best food and drink local restaurants can offer at Maryland Restaurant Week. Some of the participating restaurants include: Miss Shirley’s Cafe, The White Oak Tavern, Nacho Mama’s and more. For a complete list and more information go here: marylandrestaurantweek.com

Through Sept. 24

Saturday: Batman Day

Celebrate the Dark Knight at Batman Day 2023 (Third Eye Comics)

Join the celebration of the Dark Knight at Third Eye Comics, 209 Chinquapin Round Road, Annapolis, at Batman Day 2023. Get a free Batman Day comic, get 15% off all Batman merchandise, have artist Mike Hawthorne sign a copy of first issue of “Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War Battle Lines” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come dressed as any Batman-related character for a chance to win a prize bundle and more. thirdeyecomics.com/event/batmanday/

Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday: 50 Cent

50 Cent performs onstage during the 50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour at Barclays Center on Aug. 10, in New York. He brings his tour to Baltimore on Tuesday. (Jamie McCarthy/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Rap legend 50 Cent will perform at CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St, in his The Final Lap Tour. 50 Cent is known for such hit songs as “In da Club,” “Many Men,” “Just A Lil Bit,” and more. Joining 50 Cent on stage will be Busta Rhymes (”Don’t Cha,” “Break Ya Neck”) and Jeremih (”Birthday Sex,” “oui”). Tickets range from $31 to $265. cfgbankarena.com/event/50-cent-the-final-lap-tour/

Tuesday 7 p.m.

Ongoing: High Zero Festival

CK Barlow (left) and Forbes Graham (right) perform at High Zero Festival. (Stewart Mostofsky)

Take an excursion into the unpredictable at the 25th annual High Zero Festival of Experimental Improvised Music at the Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 W. Preston St. Enjoy improvisational performances in dance, music and more by 22 artists, 11 local. Single tickets cost $10 to $20 and $60 for a four-night pass. highzero.org

Thursday to Sept. 24 8:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Community Based Festival

The Baltimore County Police Department and O.W.E. (Outreach, Worship and Education) are partners in the Five Events, Four Days, One Community festival at 6901 Security Boulevard, Windsor Mill. The event will provide resources and family-fun activities. Schedule of events include: a food giveaway 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, a job fair on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a 5K run/walk from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and teen summit from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and church service at 10 a.m., and O.W.E. fest from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Through Sunday

