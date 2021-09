Get some great photos or just stroll past the sunflowers at Clark’s Elioak Farm Sunflowers in Ellicott City this weekend. Bring a picnic lunch or dinner and enjoy the outdoors. Admission cost is $8 per person and no charge for infants under 12 months of age. Call 410-730-4049 or email clarkselioakfarm@gmail.com. Aug. 25 to Sept. 12; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)