Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 9 to 15

See films made by Black artists, listen to a classical music performance, see works of art made with chalk, learn about Baltimore’s defenders, board navy ships and watch military aircraft fly overhead, go to an arts festival or get ready for the Ravens game.

Friday: Black American Film Festival

Black American Film Festival at the Carroll Arts Center. - Original Credit: Carroll Arts Center (RJSmaldone / HANDOUT)

Learn about Black storytelling at the inaugural Black American Film Festival at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 West Main St., Westminster. The free event offers two films a month between now and Dec. 16. The first film shown will be “An Oversimplification of Her Beauty,” Friday at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Erin Watley of McDaniel College, hosts the event. For more information go here: carrollcountyartscouncil.org

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Friday: Jacqueline Pollauf

Harpist Jacqueline Pollauf plays the harp at her home in Timonium, MD on Wednesday, July 12, 2017. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Listen to a program of French music related to the Paris Conservatoire when harpist Jacqueline Pollauf performs at the UMBC Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall, 1000 Hilltop Circle. Featured music includes works by Lili Boulanger, Marcel Tournier and more. Ticket prices range from $5 to $15. umbc.edu

Friday 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Madonnari Arts Festival

International artists made chalk drawings on the streets of Little Italy for the Madonnari Arts Festival in September. This year’s theme was “courage.” - Original Credit: Baltimore Sun (Handout / HANDOUT / Baltimore Sun)

Head to Little Italy and take in works of art at the Madonnari Arts Festival. Artists will create outdoor chalk paintings. The three-day, free event includes live music, performers and more. For more information: littleitalymadonnari.com

Friday to Sunday

Ongoing: Defenders’ Day

A reanactment group marches on top of Federal Hill in honor of Defender's Day. (Kaitlin Newman / Baltimore Sun)

Learn about the successful defense of Baltimore in 1814 at Defenders’ Day 2022 at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine and Hampton National Historic Site, 2400 East Fort Ave. Enjoy ranger talks, living history demonstrations, fireworks and more. The event is free. nps.gov

Friday to Sunday

Ongoing: Maryland Fleet Week

Lt. LTJG Aaron Lock is “looking at home” with long range binoculars from the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) as it sails to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor for Fleet Week. Lock, who is from Lakeland, Fl, is looking at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

Be a part of a rich, local tradition when Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022 makes stops at the Inner Harbor, Locust Point, Fort McHenry, Fells Point and Martin State Airport. Inspect U.S., British and Canadian naval ships and watch flyovers by modern and historic aircraft. Ship tours run Sept. 8 to Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free. visitmaryland.org

Through Sept. 13

Ongoing: Arts in the Park

Arts in the Park at Cromwell Valley Park. - Original Credit: Elizabeth Davidson (HANDOUT)

Enjoy an afternoon of local artists and performers at Cromwell Valley Park Arts in the Park Festival, 2002 Cromwell Bridge Road Parkville, Saturday and Sunday. Fun for the whole family includes arts and crafts, food trucks and live music. A donation of $5 per car is suggested. facebook.com

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Countdown to Kickoff

Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson is pursued by Jets' Tarell Basham as he rushes for a 5-yard gain in the first quarter breaking Michael Vick?s single-season QB rushing record. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Get ready for the Ravens 2022 season with Countdown to Kickoff at Power Plant Live!, 34 Market Place. The free event presented by Miller Lite features a live performance by country music’s Chris Janson and Shane Profitt. Watch the Ravens-Jets game and enjoy appearances by former Ravens Todd Heap, Michael McCrary, Dennis Pitta and Adalius Thomas. Go to baltimoreravens.com/kickoff.

Sunday 10 a.m.

