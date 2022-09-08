Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 9 to 15

See films made by Black artists, listen to a classical music performance, see works of art made with chalk, learn about Baltimore’s defenders, board navy ships and watch military aircraft fly overhead, go to an arts festival or get ready for the Ravens game.
Friday: Black American Film Festival
Learn about Black storytelling at the inaugural Black American Film Festival at the Carroll Arts Center, 91 West Main St., Westminster. The free event offers two films a month between now and Dec. 16. The first film shown will be “An Oversimplification of Her Beauty,” Friday at 7:30 p.m. Dr. Erin Watley of McDaniel College, hosts the event. For more information go here: carrollcountyartscouncil.org
Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Friday: Jacqueline Pollauf
Listen to a program of French music related to the Paris Conservatoire when harpist Jacqueline Pollauf performs at the UMBC Earl and Darielle Linehan Concert Hall, 1000 Hilltop Circle. Featured music includes works by Lili Boulanger, Marcel Tournier and more. Ticket prices range from $5 to $15. umbc.edu
Friday 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Ongoing: Madonnari Arts Festival
Head to Little Italy and take in works of art at the Madonnari Arts Festival. Artists will create outdoor chalk paintings. The three-day, free event includes live music, performers and more. For more information: littleitalymadonnari.com
Friday to Sunday
Ongoing: Defenders’ Day
Learn about the successful defense of Baltimore in 1814 at Defenders’ Day 2022 at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine and Hampton National Historic Site, 2400 East Fort Ave. Enjoy ranger talks, living history demonstrations, fireworks and more. The event is free. nps.gov
Friday to Sunday
Ongoing: Maryland Fleet Week
Be a part of a rich, local tradition when Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022 makes stops at the Inner Harbor, Locust Point, Fort McHenry, Fells Point and Martin State Airport. Inspect U.S., British and Canadian naval ships and watch flyovers by modern and historic aircraft. Ship tours run Sept. 8 to Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free. visitmaryland.org
Through Sept. 13
Ongoing: Arts in the Park
Enjoy an afternoon of local artists and performers at Cromwell Valley Park Arts in the Park Festival, 2002 Cromwell Bridge Road Parkville, Saturday and Sunday. Fun for the whole family includes arts and crafts, food trucks and live music. A donation of $5 per car is suggested. facebook.com
Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
Sunday: Countdown to Kickoff
Get ready for the Ravens 2022 season with Countdown to Kickoff at Power Plant Live!, 34 Market Place. The free event presented by Miller Lite features a live performance by country music’s Chris Janson and Shane Profitt. Watch the Ravens-Jets game and enjoy appearances by former Ravens Todd Heap, Michael McCrary, Dennis Pitta and Adalius Thomas. Go to baltimoreravens.com/kickoff.
Sunday 10 a.m.
