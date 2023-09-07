Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 8 to 14

Have a super time at a comic book convention, go to the state fair and or Baltimore County town festival, listen to a jazz or a rock concert or watch watercraft shaped like flying lizards race.

Ongoing: Baltimore Comic Con

The Annual Baltimore Comic-Con at the Baltimore Convention Center runs through Sunday. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Make a quick change into your superhero costume and walk, run, drive or fly to Baltimore Comic Con at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W. Pratt St. Vendors can help you start or build your comic-book collection. Comic book writers and artists include Chris Claremont (The Uncanny X-Men), Arthur Adams (Batman, Superman), Howard Chaykin (American Flagg!), Frank Cho (Harley Quinn), Amy Chu (Red Sonja), Mike Grell (Green Arrow), Tom King (Batman), Jim Starlin (Thanos) and more. Ticket prices are $30 for Friday, $40 for Saturday and $35 for Sunday. Show dates and times are Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by Cards, Comics & Collectibles or Reisterstown. baltimorecomiccon.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ongoing: Maryland State Fair

MacKenzie Gill, 14, of White Hall, prepares her Tunis sheep Ginger for showing at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Don’t miss a local tradition and head to the Maryland State Fair at 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium. See tractors and livestock of Maryland farmers. Go on fun carnival rides. Sample fair foods like funnel cake, corn dogs, crabcakes and more. Admission costs $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $7 for children. marylandstatefair.com

Thursday through Sunday

Ongoing: Reisterstown Festival

Celebrate the 36th annual Reisterstown Festival at Hannah More Park Saturday and Sunday. (Patuxent Publishing)

Celebrate the 36th annual Reisterstown Festival at Hannah More Park, 12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown. Events run 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy live music, a parade, car show, family fun, food and drink and more. Admission is free. reisterstownfest.com

Saturday and Sunday

Saturday: Jazz in the Square

Jazz in the Square. (DM & JB Inc.)

Go to a musical party that celebrates a Baltimore Jazz legend at the fifth annual Billie Holiday Jazz in Lafayette Square concert at the corner of Arlington Avenue and Lafayette Street. Enjoy a performance by The Nasar Abadey Jazz Quartet with vocalist Charenée Wade, DJ Charles Dockins and the Peabody Jazz Graduate Fellowship. The festival is free and hosted by Professor Kondwani Fidel. Guests can bring coolers, lounge chairs and blankets.

Saturday 2 p.m.to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Dragon Boat Races

Head to the Inner Harbor for the Baltimore Dragon Boat Challenge races on Saturday. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Winged mythical beasts right out of Game of Thrones take to Baltimore waterways at the Return of the Dragons: Dragon Boat Races & Festival at the Inner Harbor. The free event raises funds to support Catholic Charities. Enjoy live music, food and fun. The races begin at 8:30 a.m. and finished at 2 p.m. dragonboatsbaltimore.org

Saturday

Sunday: Beck & Phoenix

Beck performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 17, 2006, in Manchester, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) ORG XMIT: TNMH105 (MARK HUMPHREY/AP)

Listen to a concert where American lo-fi meets French pop rock at Beck & Phoenix Summer Odyssey tour at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy. Beck is known for such songs as “Loser,” “Devils Haircut,” “Where It’s At,” “Think I’m In Love,” and more. Phoenix is known for the song “1901.” Ticket prices range from $45 to $150. merriweathermusic.com/event/beck-phoenix-summer-odyssey/

Sunday 5:45 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.