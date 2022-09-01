Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 2 to 8

Go to a classic rock concert, enjoy a night of standup comedy, walk a neighborhood filled with artwork, hone your writing skills, purchase fresh local produce, support the O’s or see a flick for $3.
Tuesday & Wednesday: Ringo Starr
Get your tickets to see Ringo Starr & His All Star Band at the Lyric Baltimore, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue, Tuesday and Wednesday. Starr famously played drums for the Beatles, sang lead vocals on “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help from My Friends” and had a hit single with “It Don’t Come Easy.” Ticket prices range from $65 to $245. lyricbaltimore.com
Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Friday: Baltimore Comedy Festival
Enjoy a night of laughter when Ivan Martin headlines the 6th Annual Baltimore Comedy Festival at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral Street. Martin is the founder of the Baltimore Comedy Festival. Tickets cost $20. eventbrite.com
Friday 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday: First Friday Artwalk
Take a stroll around Highlandtown and take in the First Friday Artwalk Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Walk along Eastern Avenue in a self-guided tour of businesses that display the works of local artists. The event is free and takes place also on Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 1. ihearthighlandtown.com
Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday: Weekend Shut Up & Write
Take an hour out of your busy schedule to just write whatever comes to mind at the Weekend Shut Up & Write event at Patterson Park Meeting Room, 158 North Linwood Avenue, Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Writers can attend in person or virtually. No critiques, just writing. prattlibrary.org
Saturday 10:30 a.m. to noon
Ongoing: Baltimore County Farmers Market
Get the pick of the best local crops of fruits and vegetables, flowers and wine at the Baltimore County Farmers Market at at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, on Wednesdays. The market is located near the Main Gate on the North side of the digital sign. marylandstatefair.com
Wednesdays through Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Friday-Sunday: Oakland at Orioles
Cheer on the Orioles as they begin a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Game time Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Tickets start at $15. mlb.com.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Saturday: National Cinema Day
Moviegoers celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day by seeing any film playing at select local theaters anytime Saturday for $3. Big chain movie houses like AMC, Cinemark, Flagship Premium, Horizon, Landmark and Regal Cinemas as well as arthouse theatres like The Charles and The Senator will be participating. The event is sponsored by The Cinema Foundation, a charitable non-profit.
Saturday
