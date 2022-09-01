Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 2 to 8

Go to a classic rock concert, enjoy a night of standup comedy, walk a neighborhood filled with artwork, hone your writing skills, purchase fresh local produce, support the O’s or see a flick for $3.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr gets a congratulatory phone call from his son Jason during his annual Peace & Love Birthday Celebration, Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Starr celebrated his 82nd birthday Thursday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello / Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Get your tickets to see Ringo Starr & His All Star Band at the Lyric Baltimore, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue, Tuesday and Wednesday. Starr famously played drums for the Beatles, sang lead vocals on “Yellow Submarine” and “With a Little Help from My Friends” and had a hit single with “It Don’t Come Easy.” Ticket prices range from $65 to $245. lyricbaltimore.com

Tuesday and Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday: Baltimore Comedy Festival

Ivan Martin headlines the Baltimore Comedy Festival. - Original Credit: Ivan Martin (HANDOUT)

Enjoy a night of laughter when Ivan Martin headlines the 6th Annual Baltimore Comedy Festival at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral Street. Martin is the founder of the Baltimore Comedy Festival. Tickets cost $20. eventbrite.com

Friday 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: First Friday Artwalk

First Friday Artwalk in Highlandtown. - Original Credit: Creative Alliance (HANDOUT)

Take a stroll around Highlandtown and take in the First Friday Artwalk Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Walk along Eastern Avenue in a self-guided tour of businesses that display the works of local artists. The event is free and takes place also on Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 1. ihearthighlandtown.com

Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday: Weekend Shut Up & Write

Weekend Shut Up & Write at the Patterson Park meeting room. - Original Credit: Enoch Pratt Library (HANDOUT)

Take an hour out of your busy schedule to just write whatever comes to mind at the Weekend Shut Up & Write event at Patterson Park Meeting Room, 158 North Linwood Avenue, Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Writers can attend in person or virtually. No critiques, just writing. prattlibrary.org

Saturday 10:30 a.m. to noon

Ongoing: Baltimore County Farmers Market

Sharon Grant, Randallstown, listens as Kevin Mooney, owner of Harford Vineyard and Winery in Forest Hill, describes his wines. The Baltimore County Farmers Market takes place at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Every Wednesday from 10am-1pm local farmers and producers set up on the north side of the digital sign. Hours change during the Maryland State Fair. (Kim Hairston / XX)

Get the pick of the best local crops of fruits and vegetables, flowers and wine at the Baltimore County Farmers Market at at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, on Wednesdays. The market is located near the Main Gate on the North side of the digital sign. marylandstatefair.com

Wednesdays through Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: Oakland at Orioles

OriolesÕ Robinson Chirinos, right, put the home-run chain on Ryan Mountcastle, left, after his three-run homer against the White SoxÕs in the first inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Aug. 23, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam / XX)

Cheer on the Orioles as they begin a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics. Game time Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Tickets start at $15. mlb.com.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Saturday: National Cinema Day

National Cinema Day at The Senator, The Charles and other theaters. - Original Credit: The Senator Theatre (HANDOUT)

Moviegoers celebrate the inaugural National Cinema Day by seeing any film playing at select local theaters anytime Saturday for $3. Big chain movie houses like AMC, Cinemark, Flagship Premium, Horizon, Landmark and Regal Cinemas as well as arthouse theatres like The Charles and The Senator will be participating. The event is sponsored by The Cinema Foundation, a charitable non-profit.

Saturday

