Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 1 to Sept. 7

Enjoy a night of laughs, ride a bike, go to a classic rock concert, celebrate local artists and musicians or party like Barbie.

Friday: Baltimore Comedy Fest

Baltimore Comedy Festival (Enoch Pratt Free Library System)

Treat yourself to a night filled with laughter at the 7th annual Baltimore Comedy Festival at 400 Cathedral St. Enjoy the comedy stylings of Michael Furr, Maria Sanchez, Niki Fuchs, Pierre Bennu and more. Beer and wine will be served. The event is free, but register here: calendar.prattlibrary.org

Friday 7 p.m.

Friday: Bike Jam

The Maryland Cycling Classic returns to Baltimore this weekend. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Take a ride through Patterson Park and learn about maintenance and safety at Bike Jam - Maryland Cycling Classic Special Event at 351 W. Camden St. Meet up at the Pulaski Monument for the free event. Food and drink will be available from vendors. marylandcyclingclassic.us/bike-jam/

Friday 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons performs at the Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln, Nebraska in 2022. (Noah Riffe/Lincoln Journal Star via AP) (NOAH RIFFE/AP)

Two of the biggest Southern rock bands join together for ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with Uncle Kracker at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. ZZ Top is known for “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” and more. Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for the rock anthem “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and more. Uncle Kracker is known for “Follow Me” and his cover of “Drift Away.” Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $349.50. merriweathermusic.com

Saturday 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Billie Holiday Music and Arts Festival

Billie Holiday as photographed by William Gottlieb, who wrote a book called “The Golden Age Of Jazz,” and in 1995 donated his collection of jazz photos to the Library Of Congress. (William P. Gottlieb/Ira and Leonore S. Gershwin Fund Collection, Music Division, Library of Congress.)

Celebrate local artists and musicians while honoring the past at the Billie Holiday Music and Arts Festival at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. The event is named in honor of the legendary jazz and swing music singer. The outdoor festival features food, fun, music and art. billieholidayfestival.com

Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday: Let’s Go Party! with Barbie

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie pose at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on in London in July. (Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Get in on the Barbie craze at Let’s Go Party! - Barbie Inspired Dance Party at the Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market St. The title is a reference to the 1997 Aqua song, “Barbie Girl.” Enjoy themed cocktails, dress up for the costume contest or Barbie photo wall and more. Tickets prices range from $15 to $20. baltimoresoundstage.com

Friday 7 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.