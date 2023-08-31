Things to do in Baltimore Sept. 1 to Sept. 7

Enjoy a night of laughs, ride a bike, go to a classic rock concert, celebrate local artists and musicians or party like Barbie.
Friday: Baltimore Comedy Fest
Treat yourself to a night filled with laughter at the 7th annual Baltimore Comedy Festival at 400 Cathedral St. Enjoy the comedy stylings of Michael Furr, Maria Sanchez, Niki Fuchs, Pierre Bennu and more. Beer and wine will be served. The event is free, but register here: calendar.prattlibrary.org
Friday 7 p.m.
Friday: Bike Jam
Take a ride through Patterson Park and learn about maintenance and safety at Bike Jam - Maryland Cycling Classic Special Event at 351 W. Camden St. Meet up at the Pulaski Monument for the free event. Food and drink will be available from vendors. marylandcyclingclassic.us/bike-jam/
Friday 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd
Two of the biggest Southern rock bands join together for ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour with Uncle Kracker at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia. ZZ Top is known for “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Legs,” and more. Lynyrd Skynyrd is known for the rock anthem “Free Bird,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and more. Uncle Kracker is known for “Follow Me” and his cover of “Drift Away.” Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $349.50. merriweathermusic.com
Saturday 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: Billie Holiday Music and Arts Festival
Celebrate local artists and musicians while honoring the past at the Billie Holiday Music and Arts Festival at 1201 Pennsylvania Ave. The event is named in honor of the legendary jazz and swing music singer. The outdoor festival features food, fun, music and art. billieholidayfestival.com
Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday: Let’s Go Party! with Barbie
Get in on the Barbie craze at Let’s Go Party! - Barbie Inspired Dance Party at the Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market St. The title is a reference to the 1997 Aqua song, “Barbie Girl.” Enjoy themed cocktails, dress up for the costume contest or Barbie photo wall and more. Tickets prices range from $15 to $20. baltimoresoundstage.com
Friday 7 p.m.
