Queen, Adam Lambert add second show to Rhapsody Tour stop at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena

The show must go on — again.

The British rock band Queen, performing alongside singer-songwriter Adam Lambert, will play a second date in Baltimore at CFG Bank Arena.

Tickets for the newly announced Oct. 5 show will go on sale starting Friday, April 7.

The group’s North America tour begins in Baltimore and plans for an Oct. 4 show were announced last week. Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and due to “overwhelming fan demand,” another date was added for several cities, according to a news release from Live Nation. Some ticket resellers on Friday were showing prices over $1,000 each for floor seats for the first show.

However, Live Nation said they are working to keep ticket prices at face value for fans. Queen is “collaborating with the venues’ ticketing partners to restrict the ability to transfer tickets for The Rhapsody Tour so that they may only be transferred between fans at the original price.”

The Rhapsody Tour is set to play in over a dozen venues across the U.S. and Canada. The now 22-date tour includes several cities that will host a second show including New York, Boston, St. Paul, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles “following sellouts across the original shows,” according to Live Nation.

Guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor, both original members of the rock band Queen, and frontman Lambert will be joined by keyboard player Spike Edney, bass player Neil Fairclough and percussionist Tyler Warren.