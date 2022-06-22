After Drake sampled her song, local artist Rye Rye wants credit — and respect for the culture of Baltimore club music

Drake surprised everyone when he dropped his new dance album 'Honestly, Nevermind,' but Baltimore-based artist got a double surprise when she heard her voice on one of the new tracks. (Josh Sisk, Baltimore Sun)

Ryeisha Berrain was driving her kids to school when she heard her own voice on a Drake song.

Her 8-year-old son asked: “Mom is that you?”

Advertisement

It’s been years since Berrain, 31, better known by her stage name of Rye Rye, walked away from a promising career in the entertainment industry to be a full-time mom. Yet here she was, near her home in Laurel, listening to a snippet of her voice in the song “Currents,” off a new album from Canadian recording artist Drake.

“I’m like, ‘Dang, Drake’s really got me on the record,’” she said. “Honestly, I was crying and smiling at the same time.”

Advertisement

The sample was from “Shake it to the Ground,” a track she’d recorded in 2007 with the DJ Blaqstarr. She was just 15 at the time, but still on her way to becoming a queen of Baltimore’s club music scene, a genre defined by fast beats and a chopped-up sound.

Rap star Drake surprised everyone when he dropped his new dance album 'Honestly, Nevermind,' but Baltimore-based artist got a double surprise when she heard her voice on one of the new tracks. (Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

It wasn’t just in Baltimore. National media outlets dubbed her a “rising star”; she was featured in Spin and Rolling Stone magazines, and got signed to a major record label.

Acting jobs followed, including a role in “21 Jump Street” opposite Channing Tatum and Brie Larson. When she was a senior in high school she went on tour, doing school work on the bus. At home, she won support for bringing Charm City’s unique genre of music, Baltimore club, to a national audience.

But for the East Baltimore native, rising star status came with drawbacks. Her fame attracted jealousy of family members. She had small kids at home, but she was always on the road, sometimes surrounded by seedy characters. The gig went from a joyful hobby to a full-time job. “The fun got sucked out of it for me... I didn’t feel like I was free.”

In 2014, she walked away.

For the most part, it’s a decision she hasn’t regretted. She’s busy being a mom: with four kids, ages 12, 8 and 6-year-old twins. Yet there have been moments that made her question. When fans approached her to say how much her music had meant to them, how it had gotten them through tough times, she wondered, had she been selfish? Had she given up on Baltimore club culture?

This latest incident has helped remind her why she left the entertainment industry in the first place.

‘Are you really for the culture?’

At first, Berrain was proud to hear a sample from her 2007 song, “Shake it to the Ground,” on Drake’s latest album.

Advertisement

Later, she was “disappointed.”

Why hadn’t she gotten credit?

“If you’re shedding light on the culture and you happen to bring it to the masses, why not credit people from that culture that you sampled from,” Berrain said, referring to Charm City’s Indigenous sound that fuses house music and hip-hop genres. “That’s why I’m like ‘Are you really for the culture?’”

'Honestly, Nevermind' Drake (OVO/Republic) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, TCN - OUTS ** (XX)

Berrain said she contacted Drake’s producer, who goes by the names Gordo and DJ Carnage, a Marylander who posted on Twitter about the influence of Baltimore club music.

“Growing up in Maryland,” the producer tweeted, “Baltimore club music was always being played in the car or at home by my mother and the family… felt good to bring it to the masses in this album.”

Not hearing a response, she contacted her publishing company, Sony. The record company requested that Blaqstarr send over the original file from “Shake it to the Ground.”

Advertisement

After sending that over, she was asked if she’d be willing to take a certain percentage for the record.

“That’s what makes me think, I think we got a case.”

Drake and Sony could not be reached for comment.

Sampling’s balancing act

Sampling has been an “integral” part of rap music since the genre first developed in the 1970s, according to Nate Patrin, author of the book “Bring That Beat Back: How Sampling Built Hip-Hop.” But it hasn’t been without controversy. The first commercially-released hip-hop record, Sugarhill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight,” borrowed a the base line from Chic’s “Good Times.”

Weekend Watch Weekly Plan your weekend with our picks for the best events, restaurant and movie reviews, TV shows and more. Delivered every Thursday. >

“There are a number of different instances throughout the 80s of labels and hip-hop groups trying to negotiate with artists that sample,” he said.

In the years since, labels have had to “balance the art form with the ability to give proper credit to the artists who were sampled. Some sampled artists appreciated it, some didn’t.”

Advertisement

Respect is Rye’s Rye’s biggest priority — not getting paid or fame.

“I’m not even worried about the financial part. I’ve always done music for fun. I’m not really worried about accolades,” she emphasized. “I feel respected being credited, because I feel like I’ve worked hard for years.”

But her ultimate goal is to put Baltimore club on the map.

“In a perfect world, Drake has to fly out to Baltimore and actually use Baltimore dancers for his video,” she said.

The Baltimore born and raised artist is kicking off her return to the stage in the city it all started, headlining an event at Ottobar, 2549 N. Howard Street, on June 25— her first performance in years.