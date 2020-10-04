After latest blockbuster delay, Regal Cinemas across U.S., Maryland may temporarily close their doors

The newspaper and other outlets reported that Cineworld plans to write to U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, warning him that the cinema industry has become “unviable” as studios postpone blockbuster releases due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, producers announced that the release date for the much-anticipated James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” would be pushed to April 2021. The movie had previously been slated to debut in November of this year.