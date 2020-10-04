After latest blockbuster delay, Regal Cinemas across U.S., Maryland may temporarily close their doors

Two months after Gov. Larry Hogan signaled theaters in Maryland would be allowed to open with limited capacity, Regal Cinema’s 543 venues across the country, including 13 in Maryland, may be closing their doors.
Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, confirmed in a tweet Sunday morning that it is considering the temporary closure of its U.S. and U.K. cinemas, adding that “a final decision has not yet been reached.”
“Once a decision has been made we will update all staff and customers as soon as we can,” the company wrote. Cineworld operates 128 venues in the U.K. and Ireland.
It is unclear whether the 13 Regal Cinemas in Maryland would be affected by this closure.
The company’s announcement came after the London-based Sunday Times reported early Sunday morning that Cineworld’s U.K. and Ireland theaters would shutter indefinitely in the coming weeks, leaving the jobs of up to 5,500 people at risk.
The newspaper and other outlets reported that Cineworld plans to write to U.K. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, warning him that the cinema industry has become “unviable” as studios postpone blockbuster releases due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, producers announced that the release date for the much-anticipated James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” would be pushed to April 2021. The movie had previously been slated to debut in November of this year.
Staff employed by Cineworld indicated that they had not been informed or consulted about the closures. The Cineworld Action Group, which represents workers at the company, wrote on Twitter Sunday that to find out from the media that you may no longer have a job is “awful.”
“We have found out vital information about our jobs from the media throughout the pandemic. Workers have been left out of discussions that should’ve included our voices,” the group wrote. “Words cannot express how this feels.”
British movie theaters began reopening in July, but Philippa Childs — head of the entertainment workers' union, BECTU — said in a press release that “the stark reality is that without new releases it is unlikely that footfall will increase to a level that makes opening financially viable.”
Movie theaters began re-opening at 25% of their capacity in Baltimore City on Sept. 3 and were allowed to re-open in Anne Arundel County later that month, but remain closed in New York and Los Angeles — two of North America’s largest markets.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.