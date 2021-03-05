Towson music venue The Recher set to reopen March 19 after eight years of closed doors

After being closed for eight years as a concert venue in downtown Towson, The Recher is set to reopen March 19 for limited-capacity shows.
The Kelly Bell Band will perform at the grand reopening of the venue previously known as The Recher Theatre. The show is for those who are 21 and over and tickets are $20. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, masks must be worn at all times except when seated at the table, and there will be temperature checks at the door. Groups that plan to sit together must arrive and enter at the same time. Each table will be spaced at least 6 feet apart and the closest table to the artists onstage is at least 15 feet.
The Recher said all ages will be allowed once the venue returns to full capacity. At that point, general admission shows will resume except for occasional seated shows.
The reopening was delayed by the pandemic.
Brian Recher and his brother Scott own the venue that was known as the Torrent Nightclub, which has operated in downtown Towson since 2013. But now, the Recher 2.0 will be a revival of the original Recher Theatre that for 17 years hosted local and international bands like Sonic Youth, The White Stripes, Patti Smith and Aimee Mann before its conversion to the club frequented by nearby college students.
The building at 512 York Road originally opened as a movie theater owned by Recher’s parents before Brian, Scott and Steve, all brothers, converted it to a billiards hall in 1996. Through concert promoter Paul Manna, live music at the venue took off, and in 1999 it became known as The Recher Theatre.