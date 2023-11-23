Baltimore TV producer’s ‘So Fly Christmas’ launches holiday movie streaming on BET+

Thanksgiving launches the season of cookie baking, family gathering and holiday movie streaming.
So while there is a triple-header of NFL football set for Thanksgiving Day from noon to night, there’s also a slate of holiday films — mostly romantic comedies of the Hallmark movie persuasion.
On BET+, this year’s lineup of 12 holiday titles to stream includes romance, action, comedies and musical drama. It will also include the work of a Baltimore TV producer.
“So Fly Christmas,” which begins streaming Thursday on the subscription service, stars Tichina Arnold, of the CBS hit “The Neighborhood;” Tami Roman; Jackee Harry; and Robert Christopher Riley, and is produced by Marc Johnson, a Baltimore native and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute graduate.
“It’s a Christmas film, a romantic comedy set during the holiday season,” Johnson said about the film. Its plot includes two friends making a pact to swear off love after one of them is stood up at the altar on Christmas Eve.
Johnson said he’s been a student of holiday movies starting with a childhood love for the classics like “March of the Wooden Soldiers” starring the film duo Laurel and Hardy.
“[Holiday movies] just make you feel good,” Johnson said. “They’re smart, they’re sparkly, they’re warm … in this case, they’re very funny. I also think it’s a good excuse for families to gather around and watch the film together.”
Johnson said “So Fly Christmas” was shot in Atlantic City in various locations, including a diner scene in which some of the extras were family members: his mother, Grace Parks, and his sister, Roz Johnson.
The film begins streaming Thanksgiving Day on BET+, along with a holiday episode of “The Ms. Pat Show” titled “Father Christmas.”
This year’s BET+ holiday lineup also includes “A Royal Christmas Surprise,” “The Christmas Ringer” and “Never Along for Christmas.”