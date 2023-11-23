Baltimore TV producer’s ‘So Fly Christmas’ launches holiday movie streaming on BET+

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Robert Christopher Riley and Tami Roman in "So Fly Christmas." (BET)

Thanksgiving launches the season of cookie baking, family gathering and holiday movie streaming.

So while there is a triple-header of NFL football set for Thanksgiving Day from noon to night, there’s also a slate of holiday films — mostly romantic comedies of the Hallmark movie persuasion.

On BET+, this year’s lineup of 12 holiday titles to stream includes romance, action, comedies and musical drama. It will also include the work of a Baltimore TV producer.

“So Fly Christmas,” which begins streaming Thursday on the subscription service, stars Tichina Arnold, of the CBS hit “The Neighborhood;” Tami Roman; Jackee Harry; and Robert Christopher Riley, and is produced by Marc Johnson, a Baltimore native and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute graduate.

“It’s a Christmas film, a romantic comedy set during the holiday season,” Johnson said about the film. Its plot includes two friends making a pact to swear off love after one of them is stood up at the altar on Christmas Eve.

Johnson said he’s been a student of holiday movies starting with a childhood love for the classics like “March of the Wooden Soldiers” starring the film duo Laurel and Hardy.

“[Holiday movies] just make you feel good,” Johnson said. “They’re smart, they’re sparkly, they’re warm … in this case, they’re very funny. I also think it’s a good excuse for families to gather around and watch the film together.”

Johnson said “So Fly Christmas” was shot in Atlantic City in various locations, including a diner scene in which some of the extras were family members: his mother, Grace Parks, and his sister, Roz Johnson.

The film begins streaming Thanksgiving Day on BET+, along with a holiday episode of “The Ms. Pat Show” titled “Father Christmas.”

This year’s BET+ holiday lineup also includes “A Royal Christmas Surprise,” “The Christmas Ringer” and “Never Along for Christmas.”