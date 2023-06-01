5 ways to celebrate Pride in Baltimore

Celebrate LGBTQ Pride month with a list of fun events from parties to running and sporting events.

June 3: Baltimore Trans Pride

Drag queen Baphomette performs at The Crown at the Baltimore Safe Haven Trans Pride After Party. (Vincent Alban/Baltimore Sun)

Celebrate trans and gender diverse communities at Baltimore Trans Pride at 2117 North Charles Street. Don’t miss the Grand March and block party. The event runs noon to 9 p.m. and is hosted by Baltimore Safe Haven. https://m.facebook.com/events/638696744692797/

Noon to 9 p.m.

June 17: Pride of Mount Vernon

Gay and lesbian supporters march with their rainbow colors iin Mount Vernon. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

The annual street festival returns so celebrate and have some fun at Pride of Mount Vernon. Enjoy shopping, drinks and live music at Read Street between Charles Street and Cathedral. Call 443-759-0117.

1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 19-25: Baltimore Pride

Rap star Remy Ma will perform in concert to celebrate Baltimore Pride. (Bennett Raglin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

Enjoy the Baltimore Pride festivities, including the annual parade on June 24 and a concert by singer/television personality K. Michelle and Grammy-nominated rapper Remy Ma at the Pride Center of Maryland, 2418 St. Paul St. The entire event runs June 19-25 with the theme “One Heart, One Love, One Pride” to honor the contributions made to society by sexual and gender minorities. Pride will bring people together for a week of celebration, recognition and fun. baltimorepride.org

June 19-25

June 25: Pride 5K Baltimore

Runners join a Pride Fun Run along the Baltimore waterfront in 2021. This year, an inaugural Pride 5K Baltimore event is planned. (Amy Davis)

Fitness folks lace up your shoes and run or walk at the Pride 5K Baltimore Sunday, June 25. The race starts at 900 Druid Park Lake Drive at the pavilion. The inaugural event is sponsored by Blue Cheetah Sports Timing and the Pride Center of Maryland. Sign up costs $45 for 5K run or walk, $40 for Pride Mile and $45 for virtual Pride 5K. runsignup.com

9 a.m. start time

June 28: LGBTQ + Pride Night

Orioles LGBTQ+ Pride Cap - Original Credit: Baltimore Orioles (HANDOUT)

Join the pregame party from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the roof deck at Camden Yards, 333 West Camden St., then root for your Baltimore Orioles as they take on the Cincinnati Reds at 7:05 p.m. The VIP Pregame Party ticket package costs $99 and includes access to the party, complimentary food and beverage, a VIP credential, Orioles LGBTQ+ Pride Cap, game ticket, and pregame visit from The Bird. You must have a VIP Pregame Party for access. The Pride Cap is also for sale for $15 with the purchase of a game ticket. A portion of proceeds from LGBTQ+ Pride Night will benefit Moveable Feast, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that improves the health of Marylanders experiencing food insecurity and chronic illness. For more information go to: Orioles.com/Pride.

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.