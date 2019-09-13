Power Plant Live! to hold ‘CBD-inspired’ food festival amid questions of substance’s legality

For those looking to learn more about CBD in a family-friendly environment, Baltimore entertainment and dining venue Power Plant Live! will soon host an infused food and wellness festival for all ages, according to a news release.
Dubbed “Tastebuds,” the event will bring together chefs, food trucks and wellness companies — and some will serve CBD-infused dishes for guests to sample — said spokeswoman Liz Csanady. About half of the vendors will hail from the Baltimore area, she said, and plenty of non-infused food, drinks and giveaways will be available as well.
Found in cannabis plants, CBD (cannabidiol) does not contain the psychoactive properties of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the primary active ingredient found in marijuana. The compound, considered by many users as a pain reliever, stress suppressant and wellness supplement, can also be purchased at convenience stores or online by Maryland customers without medical marijuana certifications.
The festival marks yet another example of CBD’s growing popularity in the region, despite persisting questions of its legality that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet resolved. Though the agency has described adding CBD to food and selling it as a “prohibited act,” it has not widely enforced the regulation, leaving many local restaurateurs — and consumers — guessing.
Csanady said the Power Plant Live! staff was carefully researching each vendor and taking “every necessary step” to ensure guest safety, adding that adults over the age 21 would have to accompany underage attendees. The festival will also include games, live music and wellness experts who can educate interested parties in the health benefits of the substances.
The event will take place Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets range from $10 to $60 and can be purchased in advance online.