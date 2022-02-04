Preakness and MICA launch annual art contest with winner to be decided by public and proceeds to benefit Baltimore’s Park Heights community

Baltimore area residents will help decide who wins a new, annual art competition that will commemorate the Preakness stakes, put cash into an artist’s pocket, and raise money for the Park Heights neighborhood.
“The Art of Racing” contest is co-sponsored by the Pimlico Race Course and the Maryland Institute College of Art. The deadline for submitting artwork portraying thoroughbred racing, the Preakness or Baltimore’s iconic racetrack is March 1; entry forms can be obtained here.
The winning artist will receive a $4,000 stipend and two tickets to the May 21 race, according to a news release issued by The Stronach Group, which owns the racetrack.
In addition, the winning artwork will be reproduced on T-shirts, posters and other Preakness merchandise. Proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Park Heights Renaissance, which provides affordable housing and jobs for neighborhood residents. The Preakness has run annually in Park Heights since 1870.
“The Preakness is one of the most esteemed public events for Maryland and this inaugural competition celebrates its importance in a unique way,” Leslie King-Hammond said in the news release. King-Hammond is founding director of MICA’s Center for Race and Culture, and is a member of the judging panel.
Here’s how the winners will be selected, as outlined in the news release:
All submissions will be available for public viewing at www.preakness.com/the-art-of-racing from March 2-20. The 10 entries receiving the most online votes cast at the website will be designated as finalists. The winning submission will be selected by a judging panel that will include artists, business owners, philanthropists, educators, political leaders and community residents.
The release said that the partnership between Pimlico and MICA dates back to the 1970s, when the late Raoul Middleman, an artist and teacher at the college, brought his students to the track. He and his students created seven murals which are located behind the grandstand.
“Raoul Middleman enriched the lives of his students by giving them the hands-on opportunity to experience commercial artmaking,” said Tiffany Holmes, MICA’s interim vice president for academic affairs and provost.
“ ‘The Art of Racing’ builds upon Professor Middleman’s legacy by commissioning artists from MICA and across Maryland to provide their interpretations of Maryland’s time-honored tradition of Thoroughbred racing.”