Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 6 to 12

Go to a blues, rock and rock or country concert, get some laughs from a trippy time traveler, have fun at a festival or check out comic books based on the works of a local literary giant.

Friday: Charm City Blues Festival

Take a musical journey and enjoy emotional performances at the Charm City Blues Festival. The Blues Is Alright tour will be at The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal. Features artists include: King George, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear and more. Ticket prices start at $59. lyricbaltimore.com/events/detail/charm-city-blues-festival

Friday 8 p.m.

Saturday: Time Machine Blueprints

Comedian Shawn Wickens brings his Time Machine Blueprints: The Show to the Charm City Fringe Festival. (Eli S.)

Take a trippy journey through space and laugh all the time at the Time Machine Blueprints at the Charm City Fringe Festival at Le Mondo, 406 N. Howard St. Comedian Shawn Wickens will bring his fusion of science fiction and stoner humor. Wickens also self-published a book under the same title. Tickets cost $15. charmcityfringe.com

Saturday 10 p.m.

Saturday: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks performs along with Billy Joel at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday. (Valerie Macon/Valerie Macon/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/TNS)

Two Rock-and-Roll legends take the stage when Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks perform at M&T Bank Stadium, 1101 Russell St. Joel is known for such songs as “Piano Man,” “Just the Way You Are,” “Uptown Girl,” “Only the Good Die Young,” and more. Nicks had many hit songs as a member of Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist like “Gypsy,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” with the late Tom Petty, “Landslide,” “Stand Back,” and more. Ticket prices start at $195. ticketnetwork.com/tickets/5526363/billy-joel-stevie-nicks-tickets-sat-oct-7-2023-mt-bank-stadium

Saturday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: WPOC Sunday in the Country

Jelly Roll will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion on Sunday. (Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS)

Country music lovers head to Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy, for WPOC Sunday in the Country. Enjoy performances by Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Chayce Beckham, Hailey Whitters, Conner Smith, George Birge and Dalton Dover. Tickets start at $59. merriweathermusic.com/event/wpocs-sunday-in-the-country/

Sunday 4 p.m.

Ongoing: Fells Point Fun Festival

Fells Point Fun Festival returns this weekend with favorites like crabcakes and deep-fried watermelon. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Walk city blocks of fun at the Fells Point Fun Festival, along Thames Street from Caroline to Wolfe. The weekend long event is free. Enjoy live music, food and drinks and shopping. Shelby Blondell will sing on the CFG Bank Main Stage at Broadway and Thames from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. fellspointfest.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: Poe in Comics

Edgar Allan Poe drawn by comic book artist Richard Corben. (Corben Estate)

Get a good scare reading classics tales by a Baltimore legend at Edgar Allan Poe in another medium in Poe in Comics and Edgar Allan Poe Death Exhibit at Westminster Hall, 519 W. Fayette St. Enjoy over a century of comic art depicting Poe tales including Richard Corben , who drew comic versions of “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Masque of the Red Death,” “The Raven,” and more. Continue your tour and see a reenactment of Poe’s burial, which may not be suitable for young children. Tickets cost $20. poefestinternational.com/poe-death-exhibit

Through Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Events calendar

