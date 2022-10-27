Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

Build your comic book collection, enjoy a night of laughter, have a spooky evening, work on your golf swing, go to an art exhibit or create your own works of art.

Ongoing: Baltimore Comic Con

Joel Bachand, 24, of Bel Air cosplays as Batman at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday. (Kaitlin Newman / Baltimore Sun / Baltimore Sun)

Put on your cape or cowl and head to the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt St., for three days of super fun at the Baltimore Comic Con. Get autographs from Frank Miller, Jim Lee, Mike Grell and other legendary comic book writers/artists. Shop for those back issues that are hard to find anywhere else. Admission costs $30 Friday, $40 Saturday and $35 Sunday. Some artists charge for autographs. Show hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. purchase.growtix.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Friday: Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," photo call in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Fans of his long-running show won’t want to miss Jerry Seinfeld at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. The comic, actor, writer and producer is known for his observational comedy and self-titled hit show that aired from 1989 to 1998. Tickets start at $103. ticketmaster.com

Friday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Friday: ArBOOretum

Snow is seen on a lion statue outside the Cylburn Arboretum mansion. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Celebrate Halloween at the Cylburn Arboretum, 4915 Greenspring Avenue, at ArBOOretum. The family fun event features a decorated mansion, haunted trail walk, bat walk, food trucks and more. Tickets cost $5 in advance and $10 at the door. cylburn.org

Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: Topgolf

Topgolf opened its location in The Colony nine years ago. (Vernon Bryant/Dallas Morning News/TNS) ** OUTS - ELSENT, FPG, TCN - OUTS ** (Vernon Bryant / TNS)

Work on your swing in climate-controlled bays and order food and drinks at Baltimore, 1411 Warner Street. Rental prices start at $36 per hour. Hours of operation are Monday -Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight. Call (667) 407-2360.

Monday to Saturday

Saturday: Community Art Day

Downtown Columbia Community Art Day and UNBOUND Exhibition. - Original Credit: Downtown Columbia (HANDOUT)

Work alongside local talent to create works of art at the “Downtown Columbia Community Art Day” at Color Burst Park, 6100 Merriweather Drive, Columbia. The free event features four workshops focused on the themes of heritage, community and expression. Participants can collaborate with local artists to create works that will be subsequently transformed and displayed at the following week’s “UNBOUND Exhibition” in Merriweather District on Nov. 4 and 5. eventbrite.com

Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Ongoing: Abundance

Still Life with Fruit by Paul Lancaster at Abundance at the AVAM. - Original Credit: American Visionary Art Museum (HANDOUT)

Discover what true happiness is at “Abundance: Too Much, Too Little, Just Right“ at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway. The exhibition explores the nature of satisfaction, happiness and true wealth. Tickets cost $15.95 for adults, $13.95 for seniors, active military with ID $9.95 and students and children 7-and-over $9.95. The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. avam.org

Oct. 8 to Sept. 3, 2023

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.