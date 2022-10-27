Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 28 to Nov. 3

Build your comic book collection, enjoy a night of laughter, have a spooky evening, work on your golf swing, go to an art exhibit or create your own works of art.
Ongoing: Baltimore Comic Con
Put on your cape or cowl and head to the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt St., for three days of super fun at the Baltimore Comic Con. Get autographs from Frank Miller, Jim Lee, Mike Grell and other legendary comic book writers/artists. Shop for those back issues that are hard to find anywhere else. Admission costs $30 Friday, $40 Saturday and $35 Sunday. Some artists charge for autographs. Show hours are 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. purchase.growtix.com
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Friday: Jerry Seinfeld
Fans of his long-running show won’t want to miss Jerry Seinfeld at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral St. The comic, actor, writer and producer is known for his observational comedy and self-titled hit show that aired from 1989 to 1998. Tickets start at $103. ticketmaster.com
Friday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
Friday: ArBOOretum
Celebrate Halloween at the Cylburn Arboretum, 4915 Greenspring Avenue, at ArBOOretum. The family fun event features a decorated mansion, haunted trail walk, bat walk, food trucks and more. Tickets cost $5 in advance and $10 at the door. cylburn.org
Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: Topgolf
Work on your swing in climate-controlled bays and order food and drinks at Baltimore, 1411 Warner Street. Rental prices start at $36 per hour. Hours of operation are Monday -Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to midnight. Call (667) 407-2360.
Monday to Saturday
Saturday: Community Art Day
Work alongside local talent to create works of art at the “Downtown Columbia Community Art Day” at Color Burst Park, 6100 Merriweather Drive, Columbia. The free event features four workshops focused on the themes of heritage, community and expression. Participants can collaborate with local artists to create works that will be subsequently transformed and displayed at the following week’s “UNBOUND Exhibition” in Merriweather District on Nov. 4 and 5. eventbrite.com
Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Ongoing: Abundance
Discover what true happiness is at “Abundance: Too Much, Too Little, Just Right“ at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway. The exhibition explores the nature of satisfaction, happiness and true wealth. Tickets cost $15.95 for adults, $13.95 for seniors, active military with ID $9.95 and students and children 7-and-over $9.95. The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. avam.org
Oct. 8 to Sept. 3, 2023
