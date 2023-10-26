Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 27 to Nov. 2

“See a midnight movie/Halloween classic performed on stage, enjoy the humor of two legends of comedy, say farewell to two science fiction conventions, go to a Halloween-themed dance party or a family-themed Halloween event at a historic mansion.

Ongoing: ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Baltimore Center Stage. (Dorret Oosterhoff)

Drop in on Dr. Frank N. Furter and do the time warp again at “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at the Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert St. Enjoy interactive movie night featuring Earlorrin Productions’ “Chocolate Covered Rock Horror.” Admission costs $25. centerstage.org

Friday and Saturday 9 p.m.

Ongoing: ArBOOretum

Have a spooky good time at ArBOOretum at Clyburn Arboretum, 4915 Greenspring Ave. The 1860′s mansion will be decorated for Halloween. Go on a night hike, play creepy games, peruse seasonal crafts and more. Tickets cost $10.

Friday, Saturday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: FutureCare Sandtown’s Halloween Festival

Looking for a family-friendly afternoon? Bring the kids for a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween at FutureCare Sandtown, 1000 N. Gilmor St. Activities include pony rides, an inflatable moon bounce, picking and decorating your own pumpkin, face painting, getting a hot lunch and a goody bag filled with candy and cold-weather gear. The Oriole Bird and Raven’s Poe will also be in attendance to entertain and take pictures. Free event.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday: Steve Martin and Martin Short

Martin Short, left, Selena Gomez and Steve Martin in Season 2 of“ Only Murders in the Building,” co-created by John Hoffman. (Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu/TNS)

Laugh until your sides hurt at Steven Martin and Martin Short’s “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” at the Lyric Baltimore, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Both star in “Only Murders in the Building.” Martin is a comedian, actor, musician and author. Short is an actor, comedian and writer. Musical performance by Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers. Ticket prices start at $115. lyricbaltimore.com

Saturday 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Saturday: Shore Leave/Farpoint farewell party

Shore Leave and Farpoint science fiction conventions are having a farewell party at at the Hunt Valley Inn. (STAT Club of Maryland, Steve Wilson and Sharon VanBlarcom)

Give two great science fiction conventions a proper sendoff at the Shore Leave and Farpoint: A Voyage to a New Home at the Tack Room of the Hunt Valley Inn, 245 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley. Listen to stories about past conventions and play trivia games. Guests include Marc Okrand, a linguist who created the Klingon language, authors Robert Greenberger and Howard Weinstein. The Hunt Valley Inn has hosted Farpoint in the winter and Shore Leave in the summer for most of the past 43 years. The free event will accept donations to help search for a new hotel to host both events. The Hunt Valley Inn is scheduled to close for business on Oct. 30. facebook.com/groups/762981960428409/

Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Halloween at the Maryland Science Center

Halloween Baltimore at the Maryland Science Center. (Maryland Science Center)

Party on at the Divas Dance Party at Halloween Baltimore at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St. Enjoy performances by DJ WHO, Uncle Kunkel’s One Gram Band Does Little Feat, Psycho Killers: a Talking Heads tribute band, and more. Ticket prices start at $55. mdsci.org

Saturday 8 p.m.

